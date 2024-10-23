Lester Holt: Profile, Career, and Finances in 2024

Lester Holt is a familiar face to millions of Americans, delivering the nightly news with calm authority and journalistic integrity.

As the anchor of NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC, Holt has become one of the most respected figures in broadcast journalism.

His journey from local radio DJ to network news anchor is a story of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to fair and accurate reporting.

Who is Lester Holt?

Lester Don Holt Jr. was born on March 8, 1959, at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County, California. He’s the youngest of four children born to June and Lester Don Holt Sr. Holt’s family background is diverse.

His mom’s parents came from Jamaica, with roots tracing back to India and England. His dad was African American, with family ties to Michigan and Tennessee.

Holt moved around a bit due to his dad’s military career. The family spent four years in Alaska during the Vietnam War.

Holt first became interested in broadcasting there, thanks to his older brother, who worked as a DJ at a local radio station.

Holt went to Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, California, graduating in 1977. He then attended California State University, Sacramento, to study government.

But he never finished his degree. Instead, he jumped into the broadcasting world, starting as a country music DJ and news reporter at a local radio station.

Category Details Full Name Lester Don Holt Jr. Date of Birth March 8, 1959 Age (2024) 65 Birthplace Hamilton Air Force Base, Marin County, California Ethnic Background African American, Jamaican, Indian, English Education Attended California State University, Sacramento (did not complete degree) Career Start Radio DJ and news reporter

Personal Life and Relationships

Holt met his wife, Carol Hagen, in 1980 while working as a reporter in Chicago. They married in 1982 and have been together ever since. The couple has two sons, Stefan and Cameron.

Stefan followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a news anchor. He now works for NBC in Chicago. Cameron chose a different path and worked in finance.

Holt is a family man who values his time with loved ones. He’s talked about how important it is to balance his demanding career with his family life. Holt became a grandfather in 2017 when Stefan had his first child.

When he’s not on TV, Holt likes to play bass guitar. He even plays in a band called Rough Cuts with some of his coworkers from Dateline NBC. Holt is also a man of faith who attends the Manhattan Church of Christ in New York City.

Category Details Spouse Carol Hagen (married since 1982) Children Sons: Stefan Holt (news anchor), Cameron Holt (finance professional) Grandchildren Became a grandfather in 2017 Hobbies Plays bass guitar in a band called Rough Cuts Religion Attends Manhattan Church of Christ in NYC Marriage & Family Values Emphasizes the importance of work-life balance

Professional Career: From Local News to National Spotlight

Holt’s career in TV news started in 1981 when he got a job as a reporter for WCBS-TV in New York City. Over the next 19 years, he worked through CBS stations in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

Here’s a quick look at his career timeline:

1981-1982: Reporter at WCBS-TV in New York City 1982-1983: Reporter and weekend anchor at KNXT in Los Angeles 1983-1986: Reporter and weekend anchor at WCBS-TV in New York City 1986-2000: Evening news anchor at WBBM-TV in Chicago

In 2000, Holt made the jump to MSNBC. He quickly became known as a steady presence during significant breaking news events. In 2003, he moved over to NBC News full-time. There, he started filling in as an anchor on NBC Nightly News and the Today show.

Holt’s big break came in 2007 when he was named anchor of the weekend edition of NBC Nightly News. He held that job for eight years, building trust with viewers and proving himself a top-notch journalist.

In 2015, Holt got the biggest job in network news. He took over as the permanent anchor of the weekday NBC Nightly News after Brian Williams was suspended. This made Holt the first African American to be the solo anchor of a weekday network nightly newscast.

Since then, Holt has covered tremendous stories like presidential elections, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s known for his calm demeanor and fact-based reporting, even during tense moments.

In 2016, he moderated the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Holt got praise for fact-checking false statements during the discussion.

Age and Physique: The Man Behind the News Desk

Lester Holt was born in 1959, which makes him 64 years old as of 2023. Despite being in his 60s, Holt looks fit and energetic on screen. He’s about 6 feet 2 inches tall and keeps himself in good shape.

Holt’s appearance hasn’t changed much over the years. His signature salt-and-pepper hair and warm smile have been constants throughout his career. He dresses professionally, usually in dark suits with colorful ties, giving him a trustworthy and authoritative look that fits well with his role as a news anchor.

Net Worth and Salary: The Rewards of a Successful Career

As one of the top news anchors in the country, Lester Holt earns a hefty paycheck. His salary at NBC is reported to be around $10 million per year, making him among the highest-paid news anchors in the business.

Holt’s net worth is estimated to be about $35 million. This wealth comes from his NBC salary and his long career in broadcasting, book deals, and occasional acting gigs.

It’s worth noting that these figures are estimates based on public information. The exact details of Holt’s finances are private. But his hard work and success in journalism have paid off financially.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth $35 million Annual Salary $10 million Income Sources NBC salary, occasional acting gigs, book deals Financial Growth Built wealth through a broadcasting career spanning over 40 years

Company Details and Investments

Lester Holt’s leading “company” is NBC News, where he’s been working since 2000. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, which is part of Comcast Corporation. As the face of NBC’s flagship news program, Holt is a critical player in the company’s news division.

When it comes to personal investments, Holt keeps a low profile. There’s little public information about his investment portfolio or business ventures outside of NBC work. He doesn’t seem involved in significant side businesses or startups.

Real estate is one area where we know a bit about Holt’s investments. He and his wife own a beautiful apartment in Manhattan, New York. The exact value isn’t public, but given New York’s real estate market, it’s likely worth several million dollars.

They’ve also owned other properties, including a house in California that they sold in 2012.

Investment and Funding

As a high-earning professional, Lester Holt likely has a diverse investment portfolio. However, he doesn’t talk much about his personal finances or investment strategies in public.

Holt isn’t known for being involved in venture capital or startup funding. His focus seems to be on his journalism career rather than being an active investor or entrepreneur.

One area where Holt does invest is in journalism education. He’s given back to his alma mater, California State University, Sacramento, by establishing a scholarship for journalism students. This shows his commitment to helping the next generation of reporters.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Lester Holt is active on social media, where fans can keep up with his work and get behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life. Here are his official social media accounts:

Platform Handle Twitter @LesterHoltNBC Instagram @lesterholtnbc Facebook Lester Holt Professional Contact NBC News, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112; Phone: (212) 664-4444

The best way to reach Lester Holt is through NBC News for professional inquiries. You can contact NBC News at:

NBC News 30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112 Phone: (212) 664-4444

Holt doesn’t share his personal contact information publicly, which is understandable given his high-profile position.

Lester Holt’s Impact and Legacy

Lester Holt’s journey from a young radio DJ to one of America’s most trusted news anchors is a story of hard work, integrity, and dedication to journalism.

His calm presence and commitment to factual reporting have made him a respected figure in an era of fast-paced, often polarized news coverage.

Holt has covered some of the biggest stories of our time, from natural disasters and terrorist attacks to presidential elections and global pandemics.

He’s interviewed world leaders, moderated high-stakes debates, and brought complex issues into focus for millions of viewers.

Beyond his work on camera, Holt has become a mentor and role model for many aspiring journalists, especially journalists of color.

His historic role as the first African American solo anchor of a weekday network nightly newscast has opened doors and inspired others to pursue careers in journalism.