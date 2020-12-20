‘Let everyone play the plate during Mann Ki Baat’, farmer leaders said – will stop toll collection from December 25 to 27

Farmers Protest: Farmers on the borders of Delhi, who were opposed to the agricultural laws of the Center, have appealed to everyone to play a plate in their homes on 27 December during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program. Let us know that Delhi is in the grip of the cold wave, yet the farmers who are opposing the agricultural laws of the Center on the borders of Delhi are stuck with their demands. Also Read – Unique opposition: Youngsters memorializing the farmers’ movement, performing blood donation at the venue

It has been four weeks since the peasant movement started and due to this, the route of traffic has been changed at many points along the border. Also Read – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: PM Modi prayed at the gurdwara, said- I am blessed

In his press conference on Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Jagjit Singh Dalewala said, “We will appeal to all that ‘Thali’ in their homes till they speak during Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program on December 27. Play.” Jagjit Singh Dalewala also said that farmers will stop toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to December 27. Also Read – Farmers wrote to PM Modi, said- Our movement is not related to political parties, government is in misunderstanding

Rakesh Tikait said that farmers opposing the new agricultural laws will celebrate Farmers Day on December 23, people are requested not to cook lunch for one day. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, “Till the bill is not returned, the law on MSP will not be made, till then the farmers will not leave from here. On the occasion of Farmer’s Day on the 23rd, farmers are asking you not to take one meal and remember the farmers’ movement.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that farmers will go on a day-long gradual hunger strike at all the protest sites against the new agricultural laws of the Center.