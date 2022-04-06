“Let the kids win”: Antonela Roccuzzo shared a video of Messi playing soccer with his children and joked with his competitive spirit

The video shared by Antonela Roccuzzo



After his great performance in the rout of the PSG 5-1 before Lorient by League 1, Lionel Messi he played another game without limiting his competitive spirit. It was in the house that he lives with his family in Paris, in the small playing field at the back of it, where an intense two-on-two duel took place. On one side, the star himself with Ciro, his youngest son. On the other, Thiago and Mateo, the greatest. Was Antonela Roccuzzo the one in charge of offering a piece of intimacy on her social networks, including a mockery of her partner because she does not accept losing even in that context.

In the video that lasts 30 seconds and the businesswoman uploaded to her Instagram account, Messi can be seen repeatedly trying to get Ciro to score a goal in the goal defended by Thiago. “Hit him! Hit him!”, he invites him, repeatedly, before each of his passes. The eldest manages to stop one of the throws and promotes Mateo’s counterattack, but La Pulga recovers the ball, preventing the opponent’s conquest. And he ends up beating Thiago. “2 to 2″, Mateo is heard saying.

Roccuzzo did not let her pass. “Let the kids win”, he wrote, next to the emoji of an angry face, as a joke. The fun family moment came after a good week for the 34-year-old striker. He closed the South American Qualifiers with victory and draw with Argentina (he scored against Venezuela and started in Ecuador), he watched the World Cup draw on TV that left Albiceleste in Group C, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, and returned to earn the applause of the Parc des Princes after his conquest in the victory of PSG, after the whistles he had suffered after the elimination of the Champions League.

2022 is the year in which Messi focuses on what may be his last World Cup. This was illustrated by Rodrigo De Paul, one of the striker’s lieutenants in Ezeiza, in an interview with Goal. “Messi is happy with Argentina. He is our leader. He has five World Cups and will give us advice. We will see if he is the last World Cup for him or not, that will decide. He can keep playing as long as he wants, his head goes faster than any human being, ”he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the warrior rests playing with his children… And wanting to win them, of course.

