‘Let Them All Speak’ Trailer: Meryl Streep, Steven Soderbergh Reunite

HBO Max has launched the primary trailer for Meryl Streep and Steven Soderbergh’s extremely anticipated movie “Let Them All Speak.”

The comedy follows a famend creator, Alice Hughes (Streep), who embarks on a journey with outdated pals within the hopes of therapeutic outdated wounds. Her nephew additionally comes alongside to accompany the women, till he finds himself concerned with a younger literary agent. As they’re all caught collectively on a cruise ship, tensions start to rise, and Streep’s character is compelled to confront the methods by which she could have damage those she loves probably the most.

Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan spherical out the solid. The screenplay was written by MacArthur Fellowship recipient Deborah Eisenberg.

Streep beforehand starred in Soderbergh’s Panama Papers drama, “The Laundromat,” which premiered on the Venice Movie Pageant in 2019 and debuted on Netflix. She is headlining Ryan Murphy’s “The Promenade,” a film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the identical identify, by which she is going to reunite with Nicole Kidman. Streep may even have a voice position in Apple TV Plus’ animated quick movie “Right here We Are: Notes for Residing on Planet Earth.”

Oscar-winning director Soderbergh was not too long ago an government producer on the Quibi present “Wi-fi,” along with “Invoice and Ted Face the Music.” Soderbergh additionally has one other movie within the works at HBO Max, “No Sudden Transfer,” starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta.

The movie is produced by Gregory Jacobs for Extension 765 and Warner Max, and the chief producers are Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch. “Let Them All Speak” is ready for launch on Dec. 10.

Watch the trailer beneath.