Let them eat cake: New Zealand couple document luxury life in Covid-19 quarantine

The pair’s weblog about their enforced hold at an Auckland lodge, that features high-class meals and a mini-fridge filled with treats, has led to envy worldwide

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

A pair in government-enforced quarantine at an Auckland airport lodge are documenting their get pleasure from of luxurious lockdown – and inflicting envy worldwide with photos of waffles dropped on the door, mini-fridges stocked filled with cake, and escorted walks beneath stormy New Zealand skies.

The Instagram weblog thequarantinecanteen_nz has recorded 13 days of quarantine on the four-star Novotel, a lockdown measure introduced by the use of the Jacinda Ardern authorities to forestall the unfold of coronavirus. The overwhelming majority of those in quarantine are New Zealanders, as the country closed its borders to abroad nationals in mid-March.

Proceed finding out…

