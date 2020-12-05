Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Posting Anti-Vax Video

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright seems to have deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after receiving backlash relating to a video she posted on the platform Thursday evening.

The video, which was from the YouTube channel “On The Desk,” questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. It additionally seems skeptical of local weather change, accuses China of spreading COVID-19 and contains transphobic feedback. Wright tweeted the hyperlink to it on Thursday evening with the prayer fingers emoji, and it was deleted shortly thereafter. YouTube has additionally eliminated the video in query for violating its phrases of service.

Now, Wright’s complete Twitter account appears to have been deleted, with the deal with @LetitiaWright yielding a “This account doesn’t exist” flag when one searches for it. Her Instagram account additionally seems to have been deleted.

Representatives for Wright didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Wright responded to the backlash on Friday, writing, “my intention was to not harm anybody, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my issues with what the vaccine comprises and what we’re placing in our our bodies…Nothing else.”

Earlier, Wright had additionally tweeted: “In the event you don’t conform to well-liked opinions. however ask questions and assume for your self….you get cancelled.”

Wright’s fellow Marvel Universe star, Don Cheadle, was amongst the celebs to answer Wright’s submit, saying that he would “by no means defend anyone posting this.”

“Jesus… simply scrolled by way of. sizzling rubbish. each time i ended and listened, he and every thing he mentioned sounded loopy and fkkkd up,” Cheadle wrote. “i’d by no means defend anyone posting this. however i nonetheless received’t throw her away over it. the remaining i’ll take off twitter. had no thought.”