Letitia Wright Hospitalized With Minor Accidents After Stunt Incident On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly’

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized with minor accidents after an incident at the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor accidents lately whilst filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly. She is lately receiving care in an area sanatorium and is predicted to be launched quickly,” a Disney spokesperson stated in a observation.

The level of her accidents was once now not launched, however the incident through which she was once harm concerned a stunt rig.

The incident isn’t stated to have an effect on the movie’s present manufacturing agenda, which is taking pictures in Georgia.

