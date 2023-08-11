Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A second season of the rom-com Let’s Get Divorced will soon be released. With an appealing cast and storyline, the program has all the ingredients to stand out.

There are nine episodes in all in this show’s first season, and people adore each one. This television series has received excellent reviews and increased popularity.

On June 22, 2023, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of Let’s Get Divorced has fans incredibly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We are providing all the information on Let’s Get Divorced’s second season because we recognize your enthusiasm.

In my opinion, you should always choose rom-coms since they are the ideal choice for every mood if you’re ever unsure of which TV show or movie to watch. Therefore, I should add Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 to your list as well.

It centers on aspiring politician Taishi Shoji (Tori Matsuzaka) and adored television star Yui (Riisa Naka) attempting to split up after the former is seen in public meeting a young reporter named Sakurako (Lisa Oda).

The series is about couples who are attempting to split ways, as the title for the show indicates, but something unexpected happens and their lives are changed.

Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 on Netflix: “Let’s Get Divorced” is a newly released Japanese romantic comedy Netflix original series. It has 10 episodes accessible on Netflix, 10 of which are available in both the original Japanese language and an English dub.

According to CinemaBlend, the upcoming Japanese drama series Let’s Get Divorced will make its Netflix debut on June 22, 2023, at 3.01 a.m. ET.

The program tells the captivating tale of a handful who decide to divorce after realizing they cease to love one another. However, since life compels them to remain together, the process is more difficult than they had anticipated.

Riisa Naka and Tori Matsuzaka portray the primary characters, while a host of other renowned actors play important supporting parts. The highly regarded screenwriters Kankurô Kudô and Shizuka Ishi are responsible for the series.

Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 Release Date

Let’s Get Divorced’s first season was previewed and debuted on June 22, 2023. There were nine episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, the question of whether Let’s Get Divorced will have a second season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 Cast

If it is, Taishi Shoji, played by Tori Matsuzaka, will be one of the main characters in Let’s Get Divorced Season 2’s cast.

He is the spouse who no longer exhibits signs of having feelings for his wife. Only a few more specifics about his personality are currently known, other from that.

He is joined by Riisa Naka, who portrays Yui Kurosawa, in a crucial role. Taishi’s wife Yui, who no longer loves him, also wants a divorce. The trailer for Riisa Naka shows off her beautiful appearance and her amazing performance.

Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 Trailer

Let’s Get Divorced Season 2 Plot

The show has not been brought back by Netflix for another season. Since there aren’t many specifics available about Let’s Get Divorced’s second season, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The series’ starring heroines are Riisa Naka and Tori Matsuzaka. Both the well-known TV actress Riisa Yui and the politician Taishi Shoji are portrayed by Tori in the program.

Everything is going well in their relationship until Tori is seen out in public kissing a news reporter. They seek to file the divorce, but Yui’s entourage and Taishi’s mother are against it.

Since the performer would be demonized as a result of their breakup, Taishi would be defeated in the elections.

The two characters in this novel are in an unusual circumstance since they are unable to break their connection.

They both returned to their home after their divorce, and Yui was now going to be the mother of Taishi’s kid.

After they each gave birth to a child, things started to alter. Now, both of them reflect about their choice to pursue a divorce.

Currently, Taishi is regretting his actions and cheating on her. Now that Yoji has arrived, it is harder to them to live apart since he wants to return.

Yui and Shoji, who present themselves to the world as a happy couple, are the subject of the program. Their union is far from ideal, however, since Yui won’t even speak to Shoji now that she knows he cheated upon her.

Yui seeks to obtain a divorce knowing that Shoji is a third-generation politician and that his parents will do everything to protect their family’s image.

However, Yui discovers that if she eventually leaves Shoji, her reputation would suffer greatly, maybe putting a stop to her acting career.

The couple ultimately chooses to divorce amicably, but they consider if they may be able to put their differences aside and have a child together.