Letter politics in Bihar after Raghuvansh wrote letter to Nitish, this is demand, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar and the political stir has increased before the elections. Most of the movement is seen in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Senior party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Thursday has resigned from the party by writing a letter to Lalu on plain paper, to which Lalu has also responded by writing a letter.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh wrote in his letter that he no longer wants to stay in the RJD, Lalu has also rejected his resignation by writing a letter and wishing for his speedy recovery and sit down and talk of finding a solution in the future. After this, senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which he has made three demands.

Raghuvansh Prasad has also written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar as well as Irrigation Minister and Bihar Principal Secretary Pratyad Amrit. In his letter to CM Nitish Kumar, he has said that "What will be the work in the MGNREGA law in the land of government and SC-STs", what is the arrangement, in that section there will also be work in the land of common farmers, be added. An ordinance to this effect should be immediately implemented and the code of conduct to be avoided. The number of laborers should be limited on the basis of acreage of farmers' land. The government should also give half the wages and half the wages to the farmers. This work was missed. Get it done."

In another letter written to Nitish Kumar, Raghuvansh Prasad has said that “Vaishali is the mother of democracy. It is the world’s first republic, but the government has done nothing for it. Therefore, I request that before the formation of Jharkhand state, the Chief Minister used to unfurl the national flag in Patna on 15 August and in Ranchi on 26 January.

Similarly, on 26 January in Patna, the Governor and the Chief Minister used to unfurl the National Flag in Ranchi. Similarly, on August 15, the Chief Minister should decide to hoist the national flag in Patna and the Governor of the world’s first republic, Vaishali, to create history. Similarly, on January 26, the Governor should unfurl the national flag in Patna and the Chief Minister in the Mahal Vaishali stronghold.

You should unfurl the national flag at Vaishali on 26 January 2021. All formalities to this effect are complete. The file is pending in the Cabinet Secretariat. No objection certificate was yet to come from the Archaeological Survey, which has arrived. Please kindly approve it. “

Raghuvansh Prasad, while appealing to Nitish Kumar to fulfill the third demand, has mentioned bringing the holy beggar of Lord Buddha from Afghanistan to Vaishali.