‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Teams With Feldman Agency For Tourbo

New Metric Media, the Toronto and Los Angeles-based producers of award-winning Hulu/Crave comedy sequence “Letterkenny” and Netflix/CityTV drama “Unhealthy Blood,” has partnered with expertise company The Feldman Agency to launch a reside leisure firm.

Titled Tourbo, the brand new entity will concentrate on creating premium fashionable manufacturers that presently exist as screen-based I.P., podcasts and on-line content material as reside touring leisure for the worldwide stage. The 2 firms have already tasted success on this regard, having first labored collectively to convey “Letterkenny Reside!,” a 90-minute touring comedy expertise based mostly on the sequence, to North American audiences.

The businesses stated this success, coupled with the rising demand from creators, manufacturers and audiences for different programming, led to the formation of Tourbo.

“Though this present atmosphere could seem to be an fascinating time to begin a live-based enterprise, we really feel strongly in regards to the potential for content material and alternatives,” stated Jeff Craib, president of The Feldman Agency. “We’ve had a fantastic expertise constructing the ‘Letterkenny Reside’ enterprise collectively and anticipate the identical stage of success with our new initiatives beneath the Tourbo banner.”

“We’re thrilled to construct on our profitable relationship with Jeff and The Feldman Agency to create an thrilling alternative to additional join followers with their favorite manufacturers,” stated Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media. “We’re in a world the place we’re so linked just about, but disconnected bodily, so we’ll be able to rock as soon as the curtains rise once more.”

Tourbo can be saying a name for submissions imminently.

Created by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, “Letterkenny” has performed eight seasons and gained quite a few accolades on the Canadian Display Awards, Leo Awards and the Writers Guild of Canada awards.