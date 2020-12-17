Level Forward Acquires SXSW Title ‘I am going to Meet You There’

Mini-studio, Level Forward has acquired North American digital theatrical rights and impression distribution privileges for “I’ll Meet You There,” a portrait of three generations of a Muslim-American household. The corporate will roll out the movie from Feb. 3, 2021.

The movie was one in all ten chosen from 1,305 submissions for SXSW’s narrative function competitors earlier this 12 months earlier than the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic pressured the pageant’s cancelation.

It was directed by Pakistani-American filmmaker Iram Parveen Bilal, who made her function debut with the acclaimed “Josh” that performed the worldwide pageant circuit in 2013.

“I’ll Meet You There” follows Majeed, a Chicago policeman, and his teenage daughter Dua, a gifted ballerina, who’re unexpectedly visited by Baba, Majeed’s long-estranged father from Pakistan. Majeed is given a career-making alternative that he can’t flip down, however it requires him to make use of his father’s assist to achieve entry to the native mosque, whereas Dua, underneath Baba’s steering, begins to query her ardour for dance.

The forged consists of Faran Tahir (“Iron Man”), Nikita Tewani, Muhammad Qavi Khan, Sheetal Sheth (“Searching for Comedy within the Muslim World”), Shawn Parsons (“Palomino & Swissy”), Andrea Cirie, Nitin Madan (“Brown Nation”), Michael Pemberton, Samrat Chakrabarti (“The Sinner”) and Rachit Trehan.

Launched in 2018, Level Forward develops, produces and funds inventive works throughout stage and display screen. It has beforehand been concerned with Kitty Inexperienced’s “The Assistant,” Heidi Schreck’s Amazon sequence “What The Structure Means To Me,” and “Jagged Little Capsule” on Broadway.

The movie will open by way of Level Forward’s Labz Reside platform and in partnership with Display screen Forward’s community of theaters together with founding companions Sie Movie Heart in Denver, Colorado, Loft Cinema in Tucson, Arizona, Montclair Movie in Montclair, New Jersey and Jacob Burns Movie Heart in Pleasantville, New York. Collaborating cinemas might be introduced in January.

The impression distribution might be within the type of theme-driven, dwell digital experiences, introduced by Level Forward and the Group of Pakistani Entrepreneurs.

In 2017, President Trump issued an government order banning folks from just a few Muslim-majority nations from coming into the U.S., resulting in protests. These acted as a catalyst for a profitable crowdfunding marketing campaign for “I’ll Meet You There.” President-Elect Biden is anticipated to reverse the chief order imminently.

“As storytellers coming from systemically underrepresented communities, we frequently really feel unseen and unheard all the best way from financing to distribution, publicity and even within the critics and reviewers world,” mentioned Bilal. “We’re relegated to solely keep inside our communities with the false notion that our tales don’t matter past. Here’s a firm that lives and breathes inclusion and refreshingly, matches its actions to its phrases. It’s our honor to bow to the world alongside Level Forward and we’re excited to interact with the audiences that we at all times knew existed. It was only a matter of (discovering) a champion to place confidence in our imaginative and prescient and construct with us. Certainly, should you construct it, they’ll come.”