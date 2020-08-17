LevelK Acquires International Sales to Danish Drama ‘The Food Membership’

International gross sales outfit LevelK has acquired the uplifting female-led Danish drama “The Food Membership,” directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“One-Two-Three Now!”).

LevelK will probably be dealing with world gross sales rights to “The Food Membership” outdoors of the Nordics. Set within the lush countryside, “The Food Membership” is headlined by three well-known Scandinavian actresses, Kirsten Olesen (“The Bridge”), Stina Ekblad (“Wallander”) and Kirsten Lehfeldt (“Males & Rooster”).

The movie revolves round three longtime girlfriends from elementary college who’re coming into their prime and are discovering a brand new lease on life after collaborating in a cooking course in Italy.

Marie (Olesen) is deserted by her husband on Christmas Eve, main her identification as a part of a cheerful household to crumble; whereas Berling (Ekblad) is the everlasting bachelor who lives the candy life however has a sophisticated relationship along with her daughter; and Vanja (Lehfeldt) lives with the recollections of her late husband and has problem transferring on.

Michele Venitucci (“Tulipani: Love, Honor and a Bicycle”), Troels Lyby (“The Idiots”), Rasmus Botoft (“The Legacy”) and Mia Lyhne (“Klown”) full the forged. “The Food Membership” was written by Anne-Marie Olesen Thinghuus (“Black Widows,” “Lotto”) and is produced by Nina Lyng and Eva Juel Hammerich (“The Shamer’s Daughter – Simon and Malou”) for Nepenthe Movie.

SF Studios will distribute the film throughout the Nordic and will probably be giving it a powerful native launch in Denmark on Oct. 22.

“The Food Membership” marks Topsøe-Rothenborg’s fourth movie. A well-liked Nordic filmmaker, Topsøe-Rothenborg beforehand directed a number of critically acclaimed comedies, such because the short-format satirical collection “Sjit Occurs.”

The movie is co-produced with Lume Movie in Italy and co-produced by Adriano Bassi and Lara Calligaro. It’s financed with help from Lume Movie, The Danish Movie Institute, SF Studios, LevelK, Apulia Movie Fund, and the Italian Tax Credit score, amongst others.

LevelK’s slate additionally consists of the coming-of-age dramedy “H for Happiness,” in addition to “Tove,” the biopic of Tove Jansson, the Finnish painter who created “Moomins.”