LevelK Boards Danish Animated Featured ‘Checkered Ninja 2’

LevelK has boarded “Checkered Ninja 2,” the sequel to the hit animated characteristic co-directed by Anders Matthesen (“Terkel In Bother”) and Thorbjørn Christoffersen (“Ronal the Barbarian”).

The gross sales firm has acquired world rights excluding the Nordics on “Checkered Ninja 2,” which is the movie adaptation of Matthesen’s bestselling eponymous kids’s guide. The plot revolves round Alex and the Checkered Ninja who embark on a frantic hunt for the villain Phillip Eppermint, who has evaded a jail sentence in Thailand.

“Checkered Ninja” broke Danish box-office information in 2018, promoting 950,000 admissions, and traveled to greater than 50 territories. In France, it was broadly launched on 500 screens after taking part in on the Annecy pageant.

Matthesen, who penned the film, mentioned “the ambitions for this new movie are even greater than on the primary one.”

“Thorbjørn Christoffersen and I really feel that we now have a very good and joke and that every thing will look 5 to 6 instances costlier and better than the primary one,” mentioned Matthesen, who added that the concept is to create a “movie that can work as nicely for youngsters, grownups and elders as for kids.”

“Checkered Ninja 2” is produced by Trine Heidegaard at Pop Up Manufacturing, whose credit embrace “Checkered Ninja,” “The Unimaginable Story of the Big Pear,” “Ronal the Barbarian,” “Journey to Saturn” and “Terkel In Bother,” and Anders Mastrup at A Movie Manufacturing, the banner behind “Assist! I’m a fish” and “Journey to Saturn.”

“Checkered Ninja 2” was financed by Sudoku ApS, A Movie Manufacturing A/S, Pop Up Manufacturing ApS, The Danish Fim Institute, Nordisk Movie Distribution, YouSee and The Nordic Movie & TV Fond. “Checkered Ninja 2” is scheduled to have its Danish launch on Oct. 7.