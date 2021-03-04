LevelK Closes Pre-Sales on Danish Animation Sequel Checkered Ninja 2

LevelK has closed a flurry of main pre-sales on “Checkered Ninja 2,” the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster animated characteristic that broke a 35-year file on the Danish B.O. for an area movie with 950,000 admissions. Directed by Anders Matthesen (“Terkel In Hassle”) and Thorbjørn Christoffersen (“Ronal the Barbarian”), the movie additionally traveled to greater than 50 territories.

Now in post-production, “Checkered Ninja 2” has pre-sold to Koba Movies for France, Splendid for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland. LevelK additionally pre-sold the characteristic to Spain and Colombia (Cinemaran).

The gross sales firm is at present negotiating additional offers on the EFM. The movie’s producer, Trine Heidegaard (“Ronal the Barbarian”) from Pop Up Manufacturing, and animation director Thorbjørn Christoffersen will subsequent week pitch the sequel at Cartoon Film, the co-production market devoted to animation.

“Checkered Ninja 2,” which is scheduled to have its native launch within the fall, is the movie model of Matthesen’s bestselling kids’s ebook “Checkered Ninja 2.” The plot revolves round Alex and the Checkered Ninja who embark on a frantic hunt for the villain Phillip Eppermint, who has evaded a jail sentence in Thailand.

“We’re tremendous delighted with the job LevelK did promoting in ‘Checkered Ninja’ and it was such a pleasure to see how devoted most of the distributors labored with our movie of their markets – and had success with it,” stated Heidegaard and Anders Mastrup, who co-produced the movie at A Movie Manufacturing (“Journey to Saturn”). “We’re filled with hope and actually excited to see the way it goes for LevelK and Checkered Ninja 2 on the market and the way it will broaden into new territories.”

“Checkered Ninja 2” is financed by Sudoku ApS, A Movie Manufacturing A/S, Pop Up Manufacturing ApS, The Danish Movie Institute, Nordisk Movie Distribution, YouSee and The Nordic Movie & TV Fond.