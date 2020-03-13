LevelK Sells Icelandic Vampire Comedy ‘Thirst’ to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has offered Icelandic vampire splatter comedy “Thirst” to a number of territories together with North America following its market premiere on the European Movie Market.

Directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, the film was collectively acquired by Uncork’d Leisure and Darkish Star Photos for North American distribution, in addition to Njutafilms for Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and Estin Movie for Estonia.

“Thirst,” which world premiered on the Nordic Movie Market of the Goteborg Movie Competition, takes place in a small city the place evil is lurking and unusual crimes and brutality often happen. The movie follows Hulda, a girl suspected of being answerable for the dying of her brother, Steindi, and is being investigated by the police. After being launched from custody due to inadequate proof, she has nowhere to flip.

Lingering round within the chilly, she befriends an aged man who seems to be a 1,000-year-old, single and homosexual vampire who brings her brother to life, main to horrible penalties.

Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Leisure, described the movie as a “unrestrained mash of genres providing audiences a wild experience.” He stated Uncork’d Leisure has labored with LevelK on a number of movies earlier than and “‘Thirst’ might be the jewel within the crown.”

LevelK CEO and managing director Tine Klint, stated “Thirst” was the form of edgy and unique movies that LevelK goals to deal with.

“Movies should have robust pageant potential, worldwide marketability and digital potentialities as we work throughout all areas,” added Klint.

“Thirst” stars Hjörtur Sævar Steinason and options cameos from well-known Icelandic actors, together with Ingvar E. Sigurdsson (“Everest,” “Incredible Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Lady at Battle”) and Ólafía Hrönn Jónsdóttir (“Black Mirror”).