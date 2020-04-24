Leverage Is Getting A Streaming TV Revival With Noah Wyle And More Cast Changes

Whereas we’ll get into the forged modifications and plot extra in a minute, let’s first get discuss Leverage getting a brand new TV house for its impending revival, because the Electrical Leisure-produced drama will not be returning to TNT for its sixth season. As an alternative, Leverage would be the first newsworthy unique TV collection to be produced by the comparatively new (and FREE) streaming service IMDb TV, which was lately enveloped by the Amazon Studios banner. Maybe not the very best acquisition to attract youthful crowds to the burgeoning streamer, however perhaps a brand new technology is prepared for this replace.