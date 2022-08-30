Leviathan prepares to debut in the VALORANT Worlds against Team Liquid

The wait is over, the 2022 edition of VALORANT Champions, the most important tournament in the discipline worldwide, will begin tomorrow in Istanbul, Turkey . On the first day of competition there will be activity for Latin America, since Leviathan will face Team Liquid in the second match of group A.

This Wednesday, August 31, starting at 2:00 p.m. (AR), Leviathan will have its debut against the Europeans, in what will be the second match of zone A. The teams will face each other at the end of EDward Gaming – Paper Rexwho will be responsible for opening the competition.

La Levianeta arrives as the best ranked team in Latin America . They first hit the Latin American playoffs to qualify for the second Masters by defeating KRÜ 3-0 in the final and then moved to 5-6 position in Copenhagen, with a 2-1 win against XSET and a fall by the same marker against Fnatic.

For its part, the European team had a hard road to travel to reach this stage. Finishing fifth in the regional points table, they had to go all out in the Last Chance Qualifier. In that instance, they advanced steadily until they fell 2-1 in the winners’ bracket final against M3 Championswho represented Gambit Esports just when they reached the final of VALORANT Champions 2021. In the final of the lower bracket they had to measure themselves G2 Esports, whom they defeated 2-1 to have a rematch. In the Grand Final for the pass, in this case the best of five maps, they triumphed 3-1 to secure their place in the World Cup.

Although there is no direct history between both teams, it can be said that Liquid has experience against Latin Americans. And it is that the Europeans twice defeated KRÜ: the first in the 2021 Reykjavík Masters by 2-0, and then by the same result in the 2021 Champions group stage.

The groups have GSL format, this means that first the opening matches will be played, and then the winners will face each other for the first place in the playoffs, while the losers will have to do their thing for elimination . The remaining two teams will play a decider for second place in the next instance of the championship. For their part, the playoffs will have a double-elimination system, with upper y lower bracket.

For its part, KRÜ Esports will open group C on Saturday September 3 against another European squad : FunPlus Phoenix starting at 12 noon (AR). Champions will be held until September 18: it will be almost 20 days in Istanbul with the best VALORANT in the world and with a face-to-face audience included.

