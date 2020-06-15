Lew Chuen Hong Appointed Chief Executive at Singapore’s IMDA – Variety

Lew Chuen Hong, who has a background within the Navy, has been named as the following chief govt of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Improvement Authority. He takes up the place from June 20 and succeeds Tan Kiat How.

The Ministry of Communications and Data described the strikes as “a seamless strategy of management renewal.”

Lew’s profession within the Singapore Armed Forces, noticed him maintain senior command and employees appointments, together with Fleet Commander, Chief of Workers –Naval Workers and Chief of Navy. He joined the IMDA final month as deputy chief govt (growth).

Tan, who held the job for greater than three years, since January 2017, has introduced that he’ll take a brief break. Singapore media have reported that he’s more likely to transfer into politics and contest a parliamentary seat on behalf of the ruling Individuals’s Motion Celebration.

The Ministry credit Tan with growing digital inclusiveness for small companies and fewer savvy members of the nation’s inhabitants. It says he was additionally liable for digital pacts with Australia and New Zealand.

“As chief govt of IMDA, (Tan) has constructed a powerful and cohesive organisation with the merger of the then Infocomm Improvement Authority (IDA) and Media Improvement Authority (MDA). Working with the business and group, Kiat How has additionally strengthened IMDA’s efforts to construct a digitally inclusive society and an revolutionary and aggressive digital economic system. I want him all the easiest in his new endeavours. I additionally welcome (Lew) Chuen Hong to the (Ministry of Communications and Data) household, and look ahead to his management as IMDA continues with its digitalization push,” mentioned ministry everlasting secretary Yong Ying-I.