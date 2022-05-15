Lewandowski announced that he wants to leave Bayern Munich: “It is very possible that it was my last game”

Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 games with Bayern Munich (Reuters)

The end of an era is approaching Germany why Robert Lewandowski is close to finishing its successful cycle in Bayern Munich. This was confirmed by the leaders of the German team this Saturday and also by the striker, after the 2-2 draw against wolfsburg.

The Polish attacker, who scored 35 goals in the current Bundesliga and won the competition’s top scorer award for the seventh consecutive time, was asked by the press if he wanted to leave: “I can confirm that I have informed Hasan Salihamidzic (Bayern’s sports director), I think that both parties have to think about the future and find the best solution.”declared for the Sky network.

In addition, in dialogue with the television of his country, he added: “It is very possible that it was my last game with Bayern Munich. I can’t say that 100%, but it could have been. We want to find the best solution for myself and for the club”. In this way, Lewandowski, chosen as the best FIFA player in 2020 and 2021, would put an end to his cycle in the Bavarian team that began in 2014. Since then he has scored 344 goals and lifted 19 titles, including the 2020 Champions League.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, insisted that the Pole has a valid contract until June 2023, so to leave someone must make an offer that seduces the leadership. All this is happening while the main Catalan portals anticipate that Barcelona has been working for months to sign the gunner.

Although Lewandowski’s surname conquers any coach, the Spanish cast seems to be on the way to closing his contract, although for that he will have to pay a fortune. As reported last week by the German newspaper Bild, Bayern Munich put a price on the 33-year-old footballer of between 35 and 40 million euros. Other clubs that have it in the folder are Juventus and Manchester United.

KEEP READING:

A former Manchester City footballer revealed how he squandered his salary: “I spent 150 thousand dollars in one night”

Why Barcelona is risking everything to be runner-up in the Spanish League

Concern in Liverpool about Salah’s injury days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid

“We are descended, Eugenio”: the unusual question of a journalist that caused an uncomfortable moment in Spain