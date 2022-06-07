Lewandowski closed the gap with Messi with an original praise and leaked which club he would play for next season

Lewandowski spoke of Messi and his future (Reuters)

the future of Robert Lewandowski became one of the novels of the sports world after officially announcing that his “era at Bayern ended”. The Pole is clear: he wants to leave the German club in this transfer period despite the fact that He still has one more year left on his contract.

In the midst of this personal situation, the 33-year-old striker showed up with his national team to play the FIFA double date in June and it was there, after the 2-1 victory against Wales in the Nations League, that he spoke about it in addition to throw an original eulogy to Lionel Messi.

“Leo Messi is like a historic Ferrari. You stand next to him and you have a feeling of wow! assured the Polish soccer player in dialogue with the podcast of his country @OnetSportwhen asked about the Argentine star, who had recently spoken about his words regarding the Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski compared Messi with a Ferrari

“Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he wants. I honestly don’t share what he said, but I didn’t give it much importance either. That’s it, it was there and let him say what he wants and I’m not interested, ”said the man from Rosario in the interview with TyC Sportsabout the statements he made Levi at that time, in which he asked that his words be honest and “not just empty words.”

During the interview with the medium in question, he also referred to his current situation: “I just want to leave Bayern, loyalty and respect are more important than work, the best way is to find a solution for both parties”, adding: “something has died in me, I want to leave Bayern to look for new emotions in my life”.

“After several seasons in Munich and having given my best, now I want to leave Bayern,” said the Polish attacker before leaving a revealing phrase about his future.

“I do not consider any other proposal”he assured when the interviewer made reference to whether his intention was to sign for “the club that everyone talks about”, which is none other than Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona.

Lewandowski was the only one who celebrated the Bayern title with a shirt in the colors of Barça (Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski seems to be one of the heavyweights that will change airs for the next season. The Pole has already made it clear that he does not want to continue at Bayer Munich and now the German institution will have to decide whether to stay with the player so that he fulfills the remaining year of his contract, or negotiate with the Barça institution, or whoever, to arrive to an economic agreement.

Recently the Catalan newspaper Sport He reported that “Barça will not exceed 30 million euros” and that, if all goes well, the negotiations will end before the start of the Barça preseason: “There is room and the agreement is getting closer every day,” he said.

