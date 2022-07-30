Lewandowski pointed out against Bayern Munich after his transfer to Barcelona: “They tried to find a fight to justify my sale”

Robert Lewandowski referred to his departure from Bayern Munich for Barcelona (Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the main novels of the transfer market had RRobert Lewandowski as a great protagonist. After eight successful seasons at Bayern Munich, the Polish striker made the decision to change the air and bet on landing him in Barcelona in Spain.

During the several weeks of negotiations between both clubs, the footballer was at the center of the scene and some versions put him as the one who pressed and insisted that the Catalans’ offer be accepted since his intention was not to continue in the group Bavarian.

Given this scenario, the scorer defended himself and accused his former team of lying. “I feel like I’m in the right position, in the right place. What happened in the last weeks before he left Bayern was also political. The club tried to find a fight to justify my sale because maybe it was difficult to explain to the fans.”, he stated during an interview with ESPN.

He also took the opportunity to clarify that the desire of the Germans to sign Haaland (he finally accepted the offer from Manchester City) did not affect his departure: “The decision to leave is not for that. Some people didn’t tell the truth and it was always important for me to be clear. That was the problem. In the end, something didn’t work out for me and I saw that it was time to leave Bayern for Barcelona.”

Robert Lewandowski in action during a friendly against Juventus (Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

“I have to accept this even if there were many lies, many lies about me. They were fake things, but in the end I know that the fans, even in this period, are still very supportive of me.”, he explained. And then he added: “Some people don’t tell the truth, they say something different. For me it was always important to be clear, honest, and perhaps for some this was a problem. In the end I know that I realized that if something wasn’t right with me either, then maybe it was a good time to leave Bayern and sign for Barcelona.”

The 34-year-old striker, who ended up in Barcelona in exchange for 45 million euros, won 19 titles with the Bayer Munich shirt: a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, eight Bundesliga, three German Cups and five German Super Cup.

Likewise, Lewandowski stressed: “I have a very good relationship with my teammates, the staff, the coach, I’m going to miss them because we live great moments. We were not only friends on the field but something more”.

Robert also analyzed his first days at the Spanish club: “With my experience it’s easier. Xavi has helped me a lot, we have no communication problems. Even my colleagues, who I see want to help me, open up to me”.

In Barcelona he met up again with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with whom he formed a lethal duo when they met at Borussia Dortmund: “I am very happy to be able to be with him. We had a great time in Dortmund. I remember exactly how we played, what we did on the pitch and off. He is a very good guy and a lot of fun.”

