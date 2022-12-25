Lewandowski spoke again about his conversation with Messi in Argentina-Poland and filled him with praise

Lewandowski talked about the cross he had with Messi (AFP)

The Qatar World Cup It came to an end but some footballers have already begun to prepare for the last semester of the season with their respective clubs. It is the case of the Polish Robert Lewandowski, that after losing in the round of 16 of the World Cup against France, he already made himself available to Xavi Hernández in the FC Barcelona.

From there, the scorer blaugrana granted an interview to the Catalan newspaper Sports world in which he talked about everything, including the conversation he had with Lionel Messi after the game in which his team fell against the team Albiceleste in the last match of the group stage.

“I can only say that it was a nice conversation. I don’t want to explain what we talked about but it was a lovely dialogue,” said the former Bayern Munich player about the talk with La Pulga that traveled the world and added: “I know that even after losing the first game against Saudi Arabia, Argentina was the big favorite to win the title”.

Along these lines, the 34-year-old footballer was asked if he sees Rosario again as a candidate to win an eighth Golden Ball: “There is perhaps one more player who plays for the same club, but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the first position for sure for what he has achieved, which means everything to him. Now she can enjoy it.”

It should be noted that the next award, of which Karim Benzema is the last winner, will be delivered between November and December 2023 and will bring together what has been done by the footballer in question from June 2022 to June 2023 (there will be at stake what has been achieved at a collective and individual level both in the national team and in the club).

About a hypothetical return of The flea to Barcelona and about the possibility of playing with him, Lewandowski was very interested: “It doesn’t depend on me, but of course. We see that he now plays more like a playmaker (playmaker), perhaps he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates, although he also continues to score. Now he is the footballer that any striker would dream of playing by his side”.

Messi and Lewandowski played the last match of the group stage between Argentina and Poland (Reuters)

Polandwho was fired in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, only lost two games in the tournament, one against Argentina and another against Franceand when asked if the final was one of the best in history, he acknowledged: “Yes, probably because it was played during the season.”

“It would have been in June, at the end of the course, and the footballers would have been more tired, making it impossible for them to play at such a high level with that quality after 70 minutes. It was the beauty of the final, which was during the season. That’s where the big difference is, ”she said.

Finally, regarding the present of the FC Barcelonawho was eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and will have to face the Europa League and the league as the main goals, he explained: “In the Champions League we didn’t know exactly how to win nor how to play to win, but in the League we have done very well”.

“You have to keep working because there are games in which you win easily and score many goals, but there are others in which you have a bad day and nothing else matters but winning and going home with the three points”, he concluded.

