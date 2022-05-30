Lewandowski’s blunt answer about his future: “My era at Bayern is over”

The striker is focused on representing Poland in the best way in the Nations League (Photo: Reuters)

The movements of Kylian Mbappé with its renewal in Paris Saint Germain and the output of Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City they are for now the main attractions of the pass market in Europe. With the month of June closer than ever, whoever is ready to take a leap in their professional career is Robert Lewandowski: at the press conference of the Polish national team assured that his chapter with Bayern Munich is already a thing of the past and that he is waiting for his pass to be confirmed Barcelona.

In front of the microphones, the striker answered a question from the middle Sport forcefully. “If I am optimistic about my signing for Barcelona? It’s a great question. I don’t like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any chance to continue my career at this club. Let’s see what we can do in the next two weeks, I don’t want to continue and I would like to focus on Poland”, declared the Bundesliga scorer.

Focused on representing his country as well as possible in matches against Gales, Belgium y Netherlandss, Robert is looking forward to his next cycle. “After the Nations League we will have time to talk about the situation, but I don’t see any possibility of staying at Bayern anymore.”, confirmed once again. The offensive power that Lewandowski can give to the team led by Xavi Hernández translates into 344 official goals in 374 games with the German team shirt.

Robert won a new Bundesliga in the recent season with the Bayern Munich shirt (Photo: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Bayern’s sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, insisted that the Pole has a valid contract until June 2023, so to leave someone must make an offer that seduces the leadership. All this is happening while the main Catalan portals anticipate that Barcelona has been working for months to sign the gunner and that an agreement would be just around the corner.

Although Lewandowski’s surname conquers any coach, the Spanish cast seems to be on the way to closing his contract, although for that he will have to pay a fortune. As reported last week by the German newspaper Bild, Bayern Munich put a price on the 33-year-old footballer of between 35 and 40 million euros.

One of the reasons that could expedite Robert’s departure is the confirmation that Sadio Mané will not continue in Liverpool and is already heavily linked with the last Bundesliga champion. Since the arrival of louis diaz Things have changed up front for the Reds and a change of scenery is already a reality for the talented Senegalese: confirmed that he will not renew his contract and is waiting to define his next shirt.

KEEP READING:

Neymar was surprised by Mbappé’s renewal and defended Messi against criticism: “The players don’t understand how he plays”

The French authorities denounced fraud for thousands of false tickets in the Champions League final

The live cross between two soccer stars for the outcome of the Real Madrid-Liverpool final: “It’s a lack of respect”