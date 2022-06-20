Lewandowski’s ex-agent revealed why the striker is ‘very afraid’ of playing in the Premier League

Robert Lewandowski will continue his career away from Bayern Munich (Reuters)

The time of Roberto Lewandowski in Bayern Munich It’s over, at least that’s what the footballer himself said after winning the last Bundesliga. Since then, there are many teams that are excited about hiring him and, given the imminent signing of Sadio Mané to the Bavarian club, everything seems to indicate that in the coming weeks there will be news regarding the future of the Polish striker.

In this context, the one who spoke was his former agent Cezary Kucharskiwho worked with the striker until 2018 and was key in his transfer from Borussia Dortmund al Bayern Munich in 2014. The representative told in dialogue with Sport1 the reasons why you do not think your former client will accept a proposal from the Premier League: “I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains a lot in England. But I think the real reason was that he didn’t think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was very afraid of that.”

With this, the interest of Chelsea y Tottenham for hiring Lewandowski who is also wanted by Barcelona, Juventus y PSG. But here too there would be a new inconvenience: “PSG? I was not allowed to negotiate with PSG in the past because Robert’s wife did not want to go to Paris. Maybe that has changed now.”

Robert Lewandowski lifted 19 trophies at Bayern Munich (Reuters)

With 344 goals in 375 matches with Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old striker is a temptation for any team that dreams of conquering Europe and fighting for important tournaments. But, for that, whoever wants it must pay no less than USD 40 millones, as the German press has revealed after the footballer’s statements: “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any chance of continuing to play for this club. Bayern is a serious club and I think they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.”

In the next few days, the arrival of Mané to the German team will be made official, from the Liverpooland this would open the doors to Lewawhose future seems to be closer to Barcelona than to any other institution.

KEEP READING:

Bayern Munich was one step away from signing a world star to replace Robert Lewandowski

They revealed a tense cross between Lewandowski and the Bayern Munich coach: “I scored 41 goals, not you”