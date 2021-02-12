Lewandowski’s hand in the triumph of Bayern Munich: the memes exploded after the defeat of Tigres in the Club World Cup

(Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Al Omari)

The Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup Final. The annotation was Benjamin Pavard at minute 59.

Which meant the first time that a Mexican team reached that stage in the tournament. While the German representative won his second title at the Club World Cup: 2013 and 2021. And it became the second club to accumulate six titles in one year (Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup).

Given what happened on the court, users on social networks shared various memes in reference to the meeting.

One of the first moments the annotation of Joshua Kimmich, a move that the referees reviewed in the VAR and was annulled by the out of place of Robert Lewandowski.

(Photo: Twitter @ juanfutbol)

Then a second controversy. In the only goal Bayern, which was scored by Benjamin Pavard. In this play, Lewandowski anticipated the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and hit the ball with his arm. Afterwards, the ball bounces and Pavard scores.

The referee at first considered the play valid and, later it was reviewed in the VAR for a supposed misplaced, the team’s score was rectified, but Lewandowski’s hand was not sanctioned.

Prior to the match, the fans made reference to the difficulty that it would represent for Tigres to overcome the Germans in the Club World Cup Final and made irony about their chances of winning the match.

Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 in the Club World Cup final (Photo: screenshot)

After concluding the match, the French player Andre Pierre Gignac stated: “we are a bit disappointed, we knew we were going to face a great team. It was not easy at all. But we represent Mexico very well, with grit and heart. It’s an amazing second place for us. We are going to come back stronger and we hope that in the next editions, several Mexican teams can reach the final ”.

Tigres is positioned as the Mexican club with the best result in a Club World Cup, by being in the second place.

Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 in the Club World Cup final (Photo: Twitter @ enproust)

In the last 14 years, at the Club World Cup, European and Mexican clubs have met six times. In 2000, Necaxa beat Real Madrid in the penalty shootout for third place in the tournament, it should be noted that it was another format in which the tournament took place.

The organizations that have finished in third place are: Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017. Meanwhile, America (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) achieved fourth place in said competence.

Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski He declared that it was a very difficult encounter with Tigres, they played for the wings and that is one of our great abilities. “Everything else is history.”

And about the six titles they have accumulated, he said that “it is something very special, it is something extra and we are very happy […] We’re going straight to Munich, we’re going to enjoy it but we have to digest it after all the complications we had ”.

