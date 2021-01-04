Lewis Capaldi Says He’s Going to ‘F— Off for a Wee Bit’

Celebrity Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, definitely the funniest multiplatinum musician to emerge from the British Isles since Adele, has introduced that he’ll be taking a break from social media so as to deal with his second album.

“[It’s] truthfully been essentially the most unbelievable few years and it means the world to have the assist of all of you,” he wrote in a usually self-deprecating, humorous and foul-mouthed social media submit. “Going to fuck off for a wee bit now to crack on and end the second album. Received’t be utilizing social media so that you’ll all have to make do with out me speaking shite and always making an attempt to take your cash by flogging you one thing.”

The singer has been referencing getting to work on the follow-up to his 2019 album “Divinely Uninspired to a Heavenly Extent” for a while now — together with in a hilarious video message wherein he accepted Selection’s Hitmakers Songwriter of the Yr honor final month, wherein he made a crack about “soundtracking the worst 12 months of many individuals’s lives.”

See you all later within the 12 months with a new album to shove down your throats ❤️x pic.twitter.com/ed9O3UQOnX — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 4, 2021

The British Phonographic Trade introduced on Monday that “Divinely Uninspired” was the top-selling album within the U.Okay. for a second consecutive 12 months.

He added within the submit, “Hope you all had a beautiful Christmas and New Yr and I’ll see you large beautiful bastards later within the 12 months with some new music that think about will likely be universally panned by critics and can fail to be as commercially profitable as my final outing.

“Thus spelling the start of the tip of the quarter-hour of fame that fairly frankly, I by no means deserved within the first place. IT’S ALL VERY EXCITING. LOVE YOU, STAY SAFE AND BYE FOR NOW.”