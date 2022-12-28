Lewis Hamilton hinted at Checo Pérez after conflict with Max Verstappen

Speculation surrounding an invitation from Mercedes to Checo has raised expectations (Eric Gaillard/REUTERS)

The closing of the 2022 season of the Formula 1 generated all kinds of emotions due to the disagreement that Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen they had during the Brazilian Grand Prix. His apparent enmity has given us something to talk about and there has even been speculation about the continuity of the Mexican. In the midst of the tension Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes launched a message in networks that some fans classified as a nod to the mexican

Through the TikTok account of the German team, an audiovisual material starring Hamilton. In the video he is seen sitting in a workshop behind his car. When the camera was in front of him, he looked away from him and pronounced: “Hey, remember to never give up”namely “Remember to never give up”. On the other hand, the video was described with the phrase: “Lewis has a reminder for you.”

The phrase pronounced by the Great Britain pilot has a deep link with the pilot from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Besides that Czech Pérez has said it countless timesdue to its representativeness, is the title assigned to the documentary Checo Never Give Up, produced by Claro Sports and which narrates the intimacy of the career of Max Verstappen’s partner.

Although the message from Mercedes and Hamilton did not include more details or make a direct allusion to the Red Bull driver, the set of situations that have occurred in recent weeks have given rise to speculation about a possible invitation for Czech be part of the teutonic team.

After the conflict where Max Verstappen refused to give up his place to Sergio Pérez on a couple of occasions during the Brazilian Grand Prix, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s chief mechanic, implied that the misunderstanding had been resolved and in peace. The position was replicated by those involved in the problem and sought to turn the page to dispute the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite the apparent calm in the Austrian team, the public conduct of Pérez and Verstappen continues to cast doubt. In fact, all the participants in the 2022 Formula 1 season shared a dinner on the night of Thursday, November 17, but they noted with clear distance between the two members of Red Bull for they each sat at opposite corners.

On the other hand, in the group photograph that the Mexican shared on his social networks after the meeting, the panorama was evident. While Pérez posed in the first row with a friendly hug Lewis Hamiltonthe Dutchman appeared in a back-row corner without any drivers on his immediate side flanks.

The controversy and speculation about the possible rivalry between Czech Pérez and Max Verstappen could not change the current panorama. In fact, through his official Twitter account, the Formula 1 confirmed the line up of competitors for the year 2023 and corroborated the duos of the Mexican and the Dutch with Red Bull, as well as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell with the Mercedes team.

In this context, only a sudden and unexpected turn could change the formation of the teams for the next season. In addition, the possible arrival of Pérez at Mercedes would trigger a series of movements, as George Russell would have to look for a new team and Red Bull for a teammate for Max who can guarantee the results obtained throughout 2022.

