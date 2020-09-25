Lewis Hamilton knows he wouldn’t win in another F1 automobile, says Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has hailed his former teammate Lewis Hamilton as “the perfect” driver in System 1 proper now – however claims he wouldn’t be profitable with out Mercedes.

The Spanish celebrity believes followers needs to be looking for the appropriate “bundle” of automobile and driver versus one or the opposite, drawing on his personal expertise from Le Mans to defend Hamilton.

Alonso spoke completely to RadioTimes.com on the launch of his new Amazon Prime Video documentary Fernando, out there now.

He stated: “Lewis is on the entrance as a result of he is the perfect proper now. He’s performing slightly bit further than everybody else. It’s true that the Mercedes is the perfect automobile, however that’s not his fault. I perceive the remark, it occurs to any driver in the world.

“I used to be in Toyota final 12 months profitable Le Mans and apparently it’s as a result of solely Toyota may win Le Mans.

“It’s true, we had the perfect automobile, we carried out higher than anybody else, however there’s nonetheless 24 hours the place something can occur and it didn’t occur to our automobile or us.

Getty Photos

“We executed properly in that second. And I do know if I used to be in another automobile, possibly I’d not have the ability to win.

“Lewis knows if he is in another automobile, he won’t be able to win. We each perceive we’d like the machine.

“For a few years with McLaren, Lewis was teammates with Jenson [Button], teammates with [Nico] Rosberg as properly, and he was not profitable the championship these years. He knows he wants the perfect bundle as properly.

“I perceive the followers, they’re all the time trying to find the perfect driver, and System 1 is a really tough sport as a result of all of the vehicles are totally different, so it is advisable to seek for the perfect bundle, and they’re the perfect.”

Alonso retired from System 1 on the finish of the 2018 season, however a driver merry-go-round forward of the 2021 marketing campaign threw up a possibility for him to get again in the hot-seat with Renault.

The 39-year-old hopes to be aggressive in the direction of the entrance of the grid with the French constructor as soon as the F1 2020 calendar is over and 2021 begins, however we requested Alonso who would win in a straight race, in the identical automobile, between himself and Hamilton.

“You by no means know, however that may be fascinating to see.

“I believe it could change day-by-day. All of us have inspirational days, all of us have unhealthy days. We see Valtteri is near Lewis in some races and win two or three per 12 months, get a few pole positions, however we all know Lewis could be higher than Bottas 100 instances out of 100.

Getty Photos

“Lewis is performing fantastically properly. You don’t win seven championships by luck or the perfect automobile; it is advisable to ship one thing further which he does.

“Lewis is doing it each weekend. He’s a tremendous expertise, an excellent factor for the game.

“Each of them, Michael [Schumacher] and Lewis, will likely be seven on the finish of this 12 months, Lewis will probably be eight on the finish of subsequent 12 months.

“They’ve been in the appropriate second with the appropriate automobile, however on high of that, they did their job they usually have been the perfect in these championships. They deserve it.”

