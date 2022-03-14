Lewis Hamilton set off all the alarms in Formula 1 with a resounding definition on his Mercedes

Hamilton was sincere in front of the press although some sectors think that Mercedes will compete for the championship again (Photo: Reuters)

The words that came out of the mouth of Lewis Hamilton brought concern to all Mercedes fans. The British explained in a brief but forceful concept that considers that he will not be in contention to fight for his eighth world championship just one week away from the season-opening race in Bahrain. The Briton’s pessimism became public after his participation in Saturday’s tests.

“It’s too early to have those kinds of thoughts about the world championship, but at the moment I don’t think we’re competing for wins.Hamilton declared. And he added with total sincerity about who will be the protagonists from his point of view: “I’m sure everyone can realize that we are not the fastest. Ferrari seems to be the fastest, and maybe Red Bull. Then maybe us, or McLaren. We are currently not at the top.”

However, several of the fans were quick to point out that Mercedes also had problems in last year’s tests, something that ultimately did not end up being reflected in the official tournament. There is part of the Formula 1 public that distrusts Lewis’s words and they believe that the German team has not yet brought to light the true potential of its controversial W13 model.

The W13 model returned to the tracks on Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

“It feels very different from last year. It doesn’t look so good. We have much bigger challenges and they are not changes of a week. They will take a little longer. I’m told we have to find a considerable amount of pace. There is potential within our car to get us there. We just have to learn to extract it and fix the problems which is what we are doing. But we have obstacles to overcome”, added the Briton, taking stock of what he felt with the new vehicle.

And he sent a message to the Mercedes fans: “Next week we will show our pace better, but people could be surprised. They tell us that we are lowering ourselves, but this year is a little different.”

Although teams have been using different tyre, fuel and engine modes, all of which change the speed of the car significantly, Hamilton did not appear at the top of the standings in this week’s Bahrain testing. Indeed, the British driver, seeking to avenge last season’s hotly contested title loss to Verstappen, He finished 9th in the morning test on Saturday and signed a striking 17th place in the afternoon, beyond that his brand new partner George Russel was 4th..

One of the pilots who gave his opinion on the matter of the strange words of Hamilton of Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. “Mercedes has not shown its potential. We know how much margin we have, but we don’t know how much others hide their game “, shot the born in Monaco. And he closed about those who put the Italian team in the foreground: “It is one of the smoothest preparations I have had. In a new project you expect to find obstacles along the way, but it has been smooth and we have managed to improve. We have to be cautious. It’s good to be up front, but it doesn’t mean anything at the moment.”

