Lewis Hamilton showed how he recovers from the crash with Verstappen: what is the ailment that the accident left him

Lewis Hamilton will seek to win again in the F1 Russian Grand Prix (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

The Formula 1 entered its decisive stage of the 2021 season. In the absence of eight dates for the end of the season, the definition of the championship has to Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull and the reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, who seeks to make history with his Mercedes and win the eighth title of his professional career.

At the last Italian Grand Prix, which took place at the historic Monza circuit, they both had a scandalous track crossing that generated a new controversy in F1. On lap 26 of the final, the Briton went in to change tires and when he came back out on the track he found himself at the end of the main straight with the Dutchman’s car. Hamilton closed the turning radius to Verstappen at the first chicane, both cars touched, then they went to the leca and the Red Bull got on top of the Mercedes.

The pictures showed how Halo saved the British pilot’s life, that like the rest of the protagonists of the Big circus They took to the track again this Friday on the first day of free practice at the Sochi racetrack for what will be the Russian Grand Prix. After taking one of the team’s mechanics in front of a pit entrance, the reigning F1 world champion used his nets to show how he continues to recover from the accident on the Italian track.

“Hi guys, today has been a good day overall. Some work to do on the car and also some discomfort on my neck after the first time I was in the car at race speed. I’m going to work tonight with the engineers on the car setup and with Angela Cullen on my neck, to make sure we’re in top shape tomorrow and Sunday.Hamilton wrote of a picture showing him alongside his coach and personal assistant on the UK-based team.

The image that Hamilton uploaded doing massages on his neck

Friday’s day marked Valtteri Bottas as the fastest driver after the first two sessions on the Russian circuit. With a time of 1: 35: 593, the Finn took the best time and only beat Hamilton himself by 44 hundredths, who was the protagonist of one of the images from the first day of action.

The seven-time world champion miscalculated stopping distance and hit the mechanic who is in charge of marking the stoppage in the pits. The team assistant fell violently to the ground, but stopped quickly at the same time that the 36-year-old driver apologized from the vehicle with his hand and also in his radio communication with his track engineer. “For all who ask, our front mechanic is fine,” Mercedes reported after the incident.

After what happened, Lewis also referred to what happened on his Instagram account. “I think this is the first time I have taken out a mechanic in 14 years. My heart was in my mouth, I was so worried. Fortunately he was fine, brave enough to stand in front of the car like that. We all make mistakes, it’s part of the journey, but what matters most is how we get back from them, ”he wrote.

The French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), finished third in training, and was followed by Lando Norris (4th) aboard his McLaren and for Esteban Ocon in his Alpine (5th). What happened to championship leader Max Verstappen? He was sixth, but since he had to change the engine of his Red Bull, he will start from the bottom of the grid next Sunday.

