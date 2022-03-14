Lewis Hamilton will change his name in honor of his mother

Lewis Hamilton with his mother Carmen Lockhart. Photo: Andrew Matthews/POOL/AFP)

the british pilot Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven times Formula 1 world championrevealed that he is “in the process” to include his mother’s maiden name in his surname Carmen Larbalestier. “I’m really proud of my family name. My mother’s name is larbalestier and I’m about to put it in my name. I don’t understand the idea that when people get married, the woman loses her last name, and I want my mother’s name to continue along with the Hamilton name. and I hope that this happens soon”, explained the Englishman in statements made at the Expo Dubai 2020 collected by the agency DPA

The father of the racing legend, Anthonyand his mother, Carmenthey separated when he was two years old and the pilot invited his mother to see him receive his knighthood from the hands of the Prince Charles at Windsor Castle Last December. “We are working on it,” he admitted. Hamilton preparing for his 16th season in F1 in which you wantavenge” Last year’s loss to the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion referred to the start of the season next Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix and stressed that the race “It will be difficult”. “I just hope that when I get the call tonight from the car techs they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from the car; because we are and must continue to be the best team”, he detailed.

In another order, Hamilton assured that he does not plan to emulate other great athletes such as Tom Brady and Roger Federerwho continued to be active at 40 years. “I haven’t thought about that number because I have 37. Heavens, I still have a little left, “he commented between laughs. “So I honestly haven’t thought about that, and I don’t plan to be here near that age”, he added.

The Briton has a contract with Mercedes until the end of the next season, when he will have 38 years. That two-year agreement was signed in July of last year and it is not known if the driver will extend it.

Bradyfrom 44 yearsis considered the best quarterback in NFL history, while the 20 times Grand Slam champion he will be 41 if he returns to play at the end of the summer, as planned after undergoing knee surgery.

Another example is that of the exuberant and prolific Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho recently returned to the courts with the Milan after suffering an injury. the swedish of 40 years is playing well in his quest for the title of the A league.

Hamiltonmeanwhile, holds the record for most wins in F1 with 103 and else pole positions with 103 and is tied with another sports great, Michael sSchumacher, with a record number of seven titles.

The two-time champion Maximum, Fernando Alonsohave 40 years and the Spaniard continues to drive well for the team Alpine, securing a podium finish late last season. What’s more, Kimi Raikkonen kept turning back the clock until retiring at the end of last season, with 42 years.

But with her wide-ranging interests in fashion, music, and her continuing dedication to environmental and human rights issues, it seems that Hamilton he probably won’t be on the track when he’s his age. “Hopefully I’ll have something else to take care of”, he concluded to reporters at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

KEEP READING

The phenomenon that surprises everyone: why the cars of the new Formula 1 bounce

The secrets of the new Formula 1 cars: the revolutionary Red Bull and the espionage of Hamilton

These are the revolutionary cars that Formula 1 showed in Bahrain: which one is the favorite according to the specialists