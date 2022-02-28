Lewis Hamilton’s alarming statement before the start of the Formula 1 season

Lewis Hamilton kept the best record in the first trials (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The first pre-season rehearsals for the Formula 1 in which Lewis Hamilton He was the fastest with his Mercedes, but despite being the reference in the three days at the Autodromo de Montmeló in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the seven-time world champion revealed that the German team had “obstacles to overcome”. It was a complex start for all the teams due to the drastic change in the technical regulations for this year where the cars changed by 80 percent in their aerodynamic aspect.

The 37-year-old Briton led his squad 1-2 on Friday with a time of 1m19.138s, 0.095s quicker than the new one. 1m 19.233s from his teammate and compatriot, George Russell, who was ahead during the morning of the third day. With the brand new Mercedes W13, both ahead of the two Red Bull of Sergio “Checo” Perez and the current champion, Max Verstappen.

“It’s been an interesting few days,” Lewis told the media on Friday night. “It hasn’t been the easiest, or the smoothest running. Definitely we’ve had some hurdles to overcome. But we have passed everything we wanted, of course we can always do more laps, but I am happy with today’s lap. I think I did almost 100 laps today, so for half a day of racing, that’s not too bad,” he added.

Although he noticed thatwe’re a little behind in the last two days. The car is very different to previous years to drive, as are the tyres, but we are working to get over it.”

Hamilton in action on the new Mercedes W13 (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

“You will never discover the pecking order in the first weekHamilton assured. “You never do. We have no idea where everyone is. But the whole team has done an amazing job this week. The men and women in the factory have done an amazing job, so we just need to download all this data and analyze as much as we can next week and just put one foot in front of the other.” , 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Mercedes is well known for not showing its full potential in pre-season, while the W13 is believed to be significantly different when it arrives in Bahrain for official pre-season testing on March 10-12, the same as on March 20. The championship will start. The rehearsals in Spain were considered unofficial and therefore were not televised.

The 2022 cars premiered aerodynamic variants such as the removal of a large part of the accessories and the return after 40 years of ground effect, a system that allows the car to be glued to the ground, allows better air intake below the chassis and gain speed especially when cornering. However, this alternative had its complications with the bounces of the monopostos in the straightssomething that brought headaches to engineers and designers.

On the last lap of the previous season, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton lost the world title to Verstappen. While some doubted his continuity in F1 due to his silence for 56 days after that definition at the Yas Marina circuit, the Englishman came back with everything and was the fastest.

