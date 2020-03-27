LG Adds Movies Anywhere Service to Smart TVs, With Access to Over 7,900 Titles

LG Electronics USA is the primary TV producer to assist Movies Anywhere, the digital-movie streaming service three way partnership of 4 main Hollywood studios.

Film Anywhere’s assortment of seven,900-plus motion pictures, together with new releases and classics, at the moment are obtainable to clients with LG Smart TVs (2017 fashions and later, operating webOS model 3.5 or later).

Movies Anywhere lets customers watch digital motion pictures they’ve bought on a number of platforms. The companies brings collectively motion pictures from the Walt Disney Studios (together with Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Sony Footage Leisure, Common Footage (together with DreamWorks and Illumination Leisure), and Warner Bros. Leisure. Studios absent from the Movies Anywhere consortium embody Paramount Footage and Lionsgate.

LG Smart TVs natively assist different web media apps and companies together with Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Spotify and LG Channels. The corporate’s household of OLED TVs assist the brand new Dolby Imaginative and prescient IQ excessive dynamic vary (HDR) functionality, Dolby Atmos audio, and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode.

In the meantime, the addition of LG expands the Movies Anywhere footprint which incorporates Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Comcast’s Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNow, Verizon Fios TV, Android units and main internet browsers.