LG OLED B1 TV for 999 euros, Acer laptop 300 euros cheaper, discounts on Logitech peripherals and more offers on gaming PCs

We have a day marked by hardware ahead of us. not only do we have more details of the new AMD processors, expected by enthusiasts after the good results of the last generation of those in red, but also news about Intel graphics cards, the Intel Arc, which we haven’t heard from for a while. In this context, we double down on hardware and return to the fray with our Hunting Bargains.

Deals on PC Desk Accessories





We have a measured selection of accessories for our desk this week, but no less powerful for that, since it has such interesting components as the LG OLED B1 TV for almost 400 euros less, or the Logitech G604 at half price.

Ratón Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED for 57.99 euros (Previous price 105 euros). If what you are looking for is a mouse with many programmable buttons without losing the typical features of a mouse gamingyour model is the Logitech G604, an excellently built wireless mouse, with the brand’s Hero 25K sensor, and no less than 15 programmable controls.

LG OLED OLED55B1-ALEXA – Smart TV 4K UHD 55 pulgadas (139 cm), Inteligencia Artificial, 100% HDR, Dolby ATMOS, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

Television LG OLED B1 (55 inches) for 999.99 euros (Previous price 1,359.99 euros). This is one of the lowest prices for which we have recently seen this LG television, which has a high-refresh OLED panel, with 4K resolution, compatibility with HDMI 2.1 and an enviable latency within its range, perfect to crown our room with a team capable of taking advantage of it.

Deals on other player accessories





Same trend as with the previous section for our accessories to play, a short and powerful list of members for which we have found offers, in our eyes, of the most interesting.

Auriculares Logitech G PRO X for 79.99 euros (previous price 135 euros). Since February we have not seen these Logitech headphones so low, one of the company’s most interesting cable-based connections, both for their sound and for their powerful list of extras. Round a 41% discount currently.

Cámara web Razer Kiyo X for 69.99 euros (previous price 89.99 euros). The revised version of Razer’s quintessential webcam, featuring revamped autofocus, the ability to capture live at [email protected] or [email protected], and a compact design so it won’t attract attention wherever you leave it .

PC Component Deals





We come to the PC components section, which this week includes some unusual parts in these parts, such as the Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT heatsink from the three-masted sailboat brand.

Placa base Gigabyte Z590 AORUS PRO AX for 149.89 euros (Previous price 237.10 euros). Very complete motherboard for the eleventh and tenth generation of Intel processors, which is now on sale at PcComponentes at a third of its usual price.

Kingston A400 SSD Disco duro sólido interno 2.5″ SATA Rev 3.0, 240GB – SA400S37/240G

Internal storage Kingston A400 SSD (SATA III) for 29.99 euros (Previous price 44.99 euros). One of Kingston’s most affordable options for anyone looking for solid storage for their gear. In addition, it is now a few euros reduced.

Gaming Laptop Deals





This week’s laptops feature a diverse selection that jumps dizzyingly between the two extremes of the mid-range in terms of raw power and build. This is what we found on sale this week:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R19D for 898 euros (previous price 1,199 euros). One of the most affordable models for which we can get an RTX 3060 to play. In addition to the Nvidia GPU, we have a Ryzen 5600H as the main processor, 512 GB of SSD, and 16 GB of RAM.

Dell G15 – 15.6″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i7- 10870H, 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, 512GB NDIVIA, GeForce RTX, Linux) Dark Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Dell G15 for 1,160 euros (previous price 1,399 euros). This Dell model is on sale again, with a fantastic build, Intel i7-10870H processor, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 as dedicated graphics.

Offers in video games for PC.

With campaigns like the Capcom game sales on Steam, or the RPG deals on the Humble Store, this week we have an interesting selection of video games on sale in our bargains. This is what we liked the most this week:

Resident Evil Village (Steam) for 29.99 euros (Previous price 59.99 euros). One of the star releases of last year, as well as the last chapter of a legendary saga within the video game world. Village explores the paths of RE:VII by extending its story and connecting it more firmly with the series.

Syberia (GOG) for 1.99 euros (Previous price 12.99 euros). Certainly, Syberia is not as well known as other modern members of the genre to which it belongs (Adventure), but it is one of the titles that most helped define the shape of the modern adventure game. The entire saga is on sale on GOG, but if you haven’t played it, what better way to start than the first one.

With all the sections covered, we finish our Hunting Bargains of the week. If you want to know more about the previous editions of this weekly text, or if you want to consult our buying guides and recommendations, you just have to click on the topics that you will find below. See you inside next week!