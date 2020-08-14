LGBT Coming-of-Age Movie ‘Cocoon’ Sells to U.Okay., Other Territories

Gross sales agent M-Attraction has closed distribution offers for LGBT coming-of-age film “Cocoon,” the opening movie of Era 14Plus on the Berlin Movie Competition, with the U.Okay. and several other different territories.

The movie, directed by Leonie Krippendorff, stars Jella Haase and Lena Klenke. Haase received the expertise showcase Capturing Stars on the Berlin Movie Competition in 2016. She additionally starred on this yr’s Berlinale competitors movie “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” directed by Burhan Qurbani. Klenke starred in Lars Kraume’s “The Silent Revolution” and Netflix sequence “How to Promote Medicine On-line (Quick).”

Peccadillo Footage will distribute “Cocoon” within the U.Okay and Eire, with theatrical and premium VOD releases anticipated on the finish of October. Queer Kino has acquired all rights in Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, besides free TV, and it’s planning to launch the title in theaters in December.

CutAway has acquired all rights in North Macedonia and Albania, and is planning each theatrical and on-line releases. Mexico will even get to see the movie in theaters subsequent yr, with Bestiario Movies dealing with distribution. ITI Neovision has acquired TV rights in Poland.

The movie facilities on Nora, a shy 14-year-old Berlin woman. She’s going to always remember this fashion too scorching summer season. Surrounded by individuals with disrupted lives, from completely different cultures and backgrounds, she makes her manner into maturity. Nora will get her first interval, falls in love with one other woman, learns to get up for herself and will get her coronary heart damaged for the primary time. When summer season ends, issues won’t ever be the identical once more for her.

“Cocoon” is described by M-Attraction as “a contemporary and sincere tackle feminine identification, exploring womenhood and that includes robust feminine characters.” Within the movie, Nora “learns to settle for and like herself, each her feelings and her personal physique.”

M-Attraction provides that it’s “a title with a robust visible idea; its fascinating, delicate photographs are created from a transparent feminine perspective.”

Set in Kreuzberg, the Berlin neighborhood famed for its multicultural character, the movie additionally attracts “an genuine portrait of town and its inhabitants, assembling a number of distinctive and likeable characters.”

The movie was launched by Salzgeber in German cinemas on Aug. 13 in 40 screens throughout 24 cities. Its screening as a part of Sommer Berlinale – an open-air cinema occasion – was offered out. The movie was not too long ago chosen to play at OutFest and Premio Maguey movie festivals.

The manufacturing firms are Jost Hering Filme and Amard Fowl Movies. The pic is produced by Jost Hering.