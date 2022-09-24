LGBT people and crimes against humanity in Venezuela: what does the UN say about the sexual torture carried out by the Maduro dictatorship?

Nicholas Maduro

The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Missionin its most recent report, has concluded that a “machinery” was orchestrated in Venezuela that has committed crimes against humanity against dissidence, with the aim of staying in power.

According to the HIMthe serious violations of human rights in Venezuela have not been isolated cases, but are part of a systematic plan designed by Nicolás Maduro himself.

“The President, assisted by high-level authorities, stand out as the main architects in the design, implementation and maintenance of a machinery at the service of the repression of dissent,” the report concludes.

Among the crimes documented by the UN, patterns of torture have been identified that include:

physical violence

• Strong blows with bats and sharp objects; • Electric shocks to sensitive parts of the body; • Asphyxiation with toxic substances and water; • Cuts and mutilations, including on the soles of the feet and under the nails; • Excessively tight handcuffs; • Tension positions known as “the octopus” and “crucifixions”; • Use of a device called “Miss” to lift and deform bodies and lower them into water tanks.

Sexual and gender violence

• Violation with objects; • Threats of rape; • Forced nudity, including during acts of torture; • Blows directed at the genitals; • Electric shocks to the genitals;

conditions of detention

• Deprivation of food and water; • Eat off the ground; • Constant lighting or constant darkness; • Extreme heat or cold; • Lack of access to toilets; • Refusal of medical treatment; • Forced feeding of feces and vomiting.

Psychological violence and others

• Threats of death and rape against the victim and her relatives; • Simulation or actual torture of other detainees; • Prolonged periods of isolation and solitary confinement; • Administration of drugs allegedly to obtain confessions; • Threats with live animals, including dogs.

These crimes are committed by officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) following direct orders from Maduro, or other Chavista leaders such as Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). ).

The report identifies patterns and systematic violations of human rights against women, documenting that at least one detainee had suffered an abortion after being subjected to acts of torture.

Homophobia and abuses against LGBT prisoners

But also, the report records how LGBT people have also been victims of these crimes carried out by the Chavista regime, which for years has been characterized by hate speech and anti-rights policies against sexual diversity.

“The Mission documented cases in which these threats or insults were specifically directed against known members of the LGBTQI community,” the 122-page document says.

The UN report directly points to the director of SEBIN, Gustavo González López, of having carried out interrogations in which the detainees were asked if they were homosexuals.

Among the testimonies collected, a former LGBTI detainee said that, during the searches, SEBIN officials ransacked his cell and told him that they were going to send him to a common prison where the prisoners would rape him for being gay.

Another former detainee said that a DGCIM agent interrogated him, ordered other officials to torture him, and supervised and directed his torture session. The detainee was stripped naked, beaten and hung from a crane while officials applied electric shocks, including to his buttocks, while using homophobic slurs against him.

A woman who was imprisoned at the SEBIN headquarters in El Helicoide said that when she arrived at the detention center an agent asked her about her sexual orientation and told her that he was going to put her with lesbians to try to intimidate her. In another case, the same agent called an openly homosexual detainee a “queer” and ordered her isolation.

The Mission also documented “a pattern of insults and threats” including homophobic and sexist insults against detainees, both men and women, while perpetrating acts of torture and sexual violence.

A FAES unit attached to SEBIN is one of the organizations identified for crimes against humanity in Venezuela

A former political prisoner recounted that an officer told him that, since he was a “sissy”, they would only apply 220 volts of electricity to him instead of 440, before applying electric shocks to his naked body.

Another man who was imprisoned described how he was taken by DGCIM agents to a clandestine torture house during his detention. There he was sitting next to another detainee who repeatedly begged for his life. After a while, the witness, who was hooded and unable to see, heard a shot and the sound of a body falling to the ground. The DGCIM agents began to laugh and use homophobic insults against him.

Likewise, a witness told the Mission that an official who habitually suffocated detainees said things like “these are men who say they are commandos, let’s see what wood they are made of”, that is, let’s see if they are “real men” to endure the tortures that would be applied to them.

But the violence based on homophobia was not only against LGBT people. It was also used to humiliate heterosexual people. For example, a detainee described how he and other soldiers imprisoned for alleged conspiracy against Maduro were stripped naked by DGCIM officials, lined up and forced to make contact between their buttocks and genitals, as a form of extreme humiliation. Similarly, another detainee said that male prisoners were tied together naked, and that male prisoners were forced to bathe together.

A DGCIM official forced male detainees to shout “you are my guard!” during acts of sexual violence. He told them they were alpha males, while he kicked them in the penis and testicles.

The UN also reported that SEBIN agents kicked and slapped a male detainee with an open hand, leaving marks. They called him a “faggot” and threatened to rape him, saying that “they were going to bring ‘El Negro’, who had a huge penis, to rape him, and for him to get ready”.

Sexual violence and rapes

The testimonies documented by the UN of the sexual violence exerted by the repressive organizations of the Maduro regime in the torture sessions are horrifying.

One man described how heDGCIM officials administered electric shocks to his genitals and nipples and pretended that they were going to rape him, while he was in the back of a DGCIM vehicle, being transported to an unknown location, where he was later hooded and handcuffed to a bunk for days.

Another detained man was raped with an object and had to be transferred to a military hospital due to hemorrhaging. and the resulting problems using the toilet as a result of the injuries. Another witness told the Mission that he was raped with a broomstick.

A former political prisoner told the Mission that DGCIM officials made the detainees fall on their backs on the stick to see if it would enter their anus. “It was like a game for them,” said the victim.

A witness recounted that one of the male officers sexually assaulted one of the female victims, groping her body and breasts at knifepoint while she was kept motionless and blindfolded in a dark bathroom.

Another detainee said that two male SEBIN agents They told him “You are going to speak. Look, we’re both going to fuck you; We’re going to fuck you in the ass.” They also told him that they would give him an electric shock if he did not “cooperate”.

On at least two occasions, during cell searches, SEBIN agents penetrated detainees with their fingers in search of contraband or mobile phones. The detainees were taken out into the corridor and forced to undress in front of the guards.

A detained man reported that SEBIN agents threatened to rape him and put a gun in his mouth. When she started to cry, they laughed. The agents forced him to ask for their blessing.

KEEP READING:

Patricia Tappatá, investigator of the UN Mission in Venezuela: “The level of use of torture is impressive”

UN report on Venezuela: how the torture took place and who is part of the chain of command of the dictatorship that ordered it