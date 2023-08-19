LGDR Gallery Breaks Up After Less Than Two Years To Be Founding Partner Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn Leaves:

Only two years after four well-known sellers made a big deal about merging their Upper East Side businesses, the new gallery has fallen apart, and one well-known member has decided to run her own business again.

On Friday, the group said that Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn “is going to leave the current partnership to reopen Salon 94, returning her focus to exhibitions at 3 East 89th Street as well as her art advisory practice.”

Dominique Lévy, Brett Gorvy, as well as Amalia Dayan will continue to work as the Art Family Office at 19 East 64th St. under the name Lévy Gorvy Dayan. They will hold shows and give advice to customers.

Even Though Greenberg And Rohatyn, Our Plan Is To Keep Working Together:

Greenberg Rohatyn is taking over 3 East 89th Street, which used to be Salon 94 and will be its new home. LGDR used to hold shows there for artists such as Marilyn Minter as well as Zhang Zipiao. The building has always been home to Salon 94 Design, the part of the gallery that focuses on design, and it will continue to do so.

By putting out the news upon a summer Friday and not telling anyone for months, it was clear that the gallery was trying to lessen the effect. In a text to a reporter on Thursday, Levy said, “Truly a non-event. We’re just following our hearts as well as our own interests, and we’ll keep working together in various ways.”

But the four people in the room have a lot of money and are well-known, so they couldn’t have hoped that the story would be kept quiet. Katya Kazakina of Artnet said, “Just in: Blue-chip gallery LGDR splits up after less than 2 years.”

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn Has Stated That She Plans To Depart The Consortium:

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, one of the four founders, told Artnet News that she is leaving the company. The name of the group, which is hard to say, comes from the last names of the 4 principals: L for Dominique Lévy, G for Brett Gorvy, D for Amalia Dayan, as well as R for Greenberg Rohatyn.

The three remaining founders will keep working together, but they won’t use the name anymore. The store says that from now on, the three are going to be identified as Lévy Gorvy Dayan.

Greenberg Rohatyn tells Artnet News this week, “I’m thrilled to start over.” “I really wished to keep doing the same kind of work I’ve been doing for a long time. I like to try new things.

The Breakup Proves What Art Market Analysts Had Said Would Happen:

I do things quickly. I really want to make a difference. All of this is harder to do when there are four of us, and there aren’t enough months within the year for me to do all the things I want to do.

And the split proves what experts in the art market said would happen as soon as the merger was announced: that the 4 famously strong personalities would have a lot of trouble getting along, and that the company would likely fall apart soon.

Even though the gallery had some important shows and put on a good face for the industry, there were clear growing pains as the firm moved under Greenberg Rohatyn’s roof: a neo-Renaissance townhouse upon East 89th St. that she had just opened after a major restoration as well as renovation by the architect Rafael Violy.

Greenberg Rohatyn Didn’t Have The Ability To Put On Exhibitions Without The Agreement Of More Than One Person:

After 20 years of having her own show on the Bowery and in her Upper East Side home, Greenberg Rohatyn had to quickly share her room and give up her freedom. This was the biggest change for her.

“After working together for 18 months, it was a natural choice,” Greenberg Rohatyn stated in a phone chat on Friday. “I missed being able to act rapidly and put up exhibitions without having to get everyone to agree on them.”

In a phone call on Friday, Lévy said, “We came to the conclusion very naturally that a formal partnership between the four of us was not fulfilling.”

At First, The Partners Dissolved Their Businesses And Merged Them Into One In 2021:

So, it was clear that Jeanne missed her single practice a lot as well as that Amalya, Brett, and I had a lot more in common.

At first, the partners got rid of their current businesses and then merged them into one in 2021. They promoted an innovative concept of one-stop shopping alongside four experienced sellers who were experts in different areas.

Europe by Lévy Gorvy’s was all about Asia, Greenberg Rohatyn’s was about modern art, and Dayan’s was about the Middle East.

Before Salon 94 reopens in October, American artist Karon Davis will present a one-woman show of her new work called “Beauty Must Suffer.”

Dayan Had Just Left Luxembourg And Dayan, Which Closed It’s New York Location:

The show will look at the stereotype of the black ballerina as well as what a dancer has to give up over and over again to be great. There are also plans for a full artistic program that will show the opinions and differences of both live and dead artists.

Since it opened within 2002, Salon 94 has done more than just hold exhibitions. For example, it has shown artist-made films and cartoons and put on dance and performance shows. The partners also wanted to be able to compete better with Gagosian, Zwirner, Pace, as well as Hauser & Wirth, who are known as the “Big Boys.”

Lévy and Gorvy closed their shop on Madison Avenue. Gorvy left Christie’s in 2016 to join her. Dayan had just left the firm Luxembourg & Dayan, which had just shut down its New York office. They all went to East 64th St. in the spring of last year.

The Company Will Keep Putting On Shows Within London, Paris, As Well As Milan:

The fall season at Lévy Gorvy Dayan will start with a show about Pierre Soulages, a French abstract painter who passed away in October of last year. Lévy, who has known the artist for a long time, will put on the show.

Victoria Gelfand-Magalhaes, the firm’s European head, will keep putting on shows within London, Paris, as well as Milan. In Hong Kong, she will work with Rebecca Wei as Lévy Gorvy Dayan & Wei.

In October, “Beauty Must Suffer,” a one-person show by the American artist Karon Davis that focuses upon the image of the black dancer, will open at Salon 94 on East 89th St.

Within November, the four partners will be exhibiting their last work together at East 64th Street. It will be a painting show by Jenna Gribbon, which will include new big images of her wife and friend Mackenzie Scott.