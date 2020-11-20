Liam Hemsworth Sells Burned-Down Malibu House

“Starvation Video games” star Liam Hemsworth has bought his 7.4-acre property within the Malibu foothills, the one he famously occupied with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Data reveal an unidentified purchaser forked out $3.6 million for the two-parcel property, barely half of what the Aussie actor paid again in 2014, when he purchased the place for $6.8 million.

In fact, quite a bit has modified in six years. Not solely are Hemsworth and Cyrus now not coupled, their marital Malibu residence can be lengthy gone — misplaced to 2018’s Woolsey wildfire, which ravaged the coastal metropolis. What stays is little greater than a burned-out concrete basis and an untouched pool, plus acres of semi-charred rolling hills.

It’s all a dramatic shift from a number of years in the past, when the bucolic unfold included a protracted driveway that meandered over a gurgling creek, an up to date Fifties ranch-style home, a recording studio, indifferent writing studio, concrete barn, and a giant grassy garden. The property is nestled deep into the rolling Malibu hills, inside a personal gated neighborhood the place different householders embrace Megan Fox, Emmy-winning producers Marcy Carsey and Richard Appel, and helicopter heiress Cindy Robinson.

For her half, Cyrus beloved the home a lot that she wrote successful music, “Malibu,” that was not-so-subtly impressed by the place. She additionally expanded the property in 2016, shopping for the small home instantly subsequent door, a construction that in some way survived the raging wildfires. (That home was bought, earlier this 12 months, at a giant loss to “Break My Stride” musician-turned-record producer Matthew Wilder.)

It doesn’t seem Hemsworth ever rebuilt his home, though information present some permits for brand spanking new building had been obtained throughout the final two years. However he continued to stay within the Malibu space, at one level bunking up at older brother Chris Hemsworth’s close by digs, which themselves hit the market earlier this 12 months.

The 30-year-old avid surfer, who final appeared in movie on this 12 months’s Clark Duke-directed “Arkansas,” seems to have settled again in his native Australia, the place final 12 months he paid a reported $4.25 million for a ranch-style property in scenic Byron Bay.

