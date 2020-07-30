Liam Neeson Is A Bank Robber Looking For Revenge In Honest Thief Trailer

To not point out, audiences who’ve lately found (or rediscovered) Anthony Ramos’ expertise due to the Disney+ debut of Hamilton are going to like seeing him in motion, alongside one other motion fixture, Jai Courtney. However seeing as how Ramos is a unclean agent who desires to retire Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief character for good, this can be a explicit duel individuals may need him to lose on the large display. Honest Thief appears to be like able to kick all kinds of ass on the films, and because it’s trying to hit theaters on October ninth, full with a brand new and explicit set of expertise on public, violent show, the thrill couldn’t be extra intense.