Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Adds Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci

Martin Campbell’s motion thriller ‘Reminiscence’ has rounded out its ensemble forged, including Emmy winner Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon.

The actors will star alongside Liam Neeson, who performs Alex Lewis, an knowledgeable murderer “with a popularity for discreet precision.”

In line with the logline, when Alex refuses to finish a job for a harmful legal group, he turns into a goal and should go on the hunt for many who need him lifeless. Veteran FBI brokers Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead (Atwal) and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are introduced in to research the path of our bodies, main them nearer to Alex, but additionally drawing the ire of native tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). With the crime syndicate and FBI in scorching pursuit, Alex has the talents to remain forward, aside from one factor — he’s combating extreme reminiscence loss, affecting his each transfer. As particulars blur and enemies shut in, Alex should query his each motion, and who he can in the end belief.

“Reminiscence” is predicated on the guide “De Zaak Alzheimer” by Jef Geeraerts and the Belgian movie “The Reminiscence of a Killer,” directed by Erik Van Looy and written by Van Looy and Carl Joos. The movie is presently in manufacturing in Bulgaria.

Black Bear Photos is financing the challenge, produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman underneath her Welle Leisure banner, Rupert Maconick, Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Ben Stillman function government producers, alongside Peter Bouckaert and Rudy Durand.

The movie can be a part of the output deal between Black Bear and STXinternational, which has secured worldwide rights to the movie. The corporate will distribute the movie immediately within the U.Ok., Eire and India. Black Bear’s sister firm, Elevation Photos Corp., will launch the challenge in Canada. CAA Media Finance, which organized financing for the movie, is representing home distribution rights.

Black Bear most just lately debuted J Blakeson’s “I Care a Lot,” which, after launching in February, landed the No. 1 place on Netflix. The movie nabbed a Golden Globes win for finest actress for star Rosamund Pike.

Pearce is represented by CAA, Impartial Expertise Group and Shanahan Administration; Bellucci is represented by CAA, AS Abilities, Alexandra Schamis, Do MGMT and Officine Artistiche; Torres is repped by ICM Companions and Mosaic; Atwal is repped by Hamilton Hodell; and Fearon is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin. Neeson and Campbell are repped by CAA; Neeson can be repped by Artist Proper Group and Arcieri & Associates.