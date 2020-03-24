Liar series 2 full cast – actors and who they play in ITV’s thriller

You’ll see some acquainted faces in the second series of ITV’s hit crime thriller Liar, which picks up the place the finale left off. And we have now an essential thriller to unravel: who killed Andrew Earlham?

Regardless of his character’s dying, Ioan Gruffudd is again – alongside Joanne Froggatt. They’re joined by Katherine Kelly and some intriguing new characters, in addition to lots of the actors we first met in series one.

Listed here are the characters you might want to meet, and the celebs who play them.

Joanne Froggatt performs Laura Nielson

Who’s Laura Nielson? In series one, Laura was drugged and raped by Andrew Earlham after happening a date – however she needed to battle to be believed. In her mission to seek out out what actually occurred and collect proof towards him, Laura discovered footage that proved he was a serial rapist. The police went to arrest Andrew however discovered he had already fled. Three weeks later, Andrew has been discovered murdered – and Laura is a key suspect.

ITV says: “Innately resilient, Laura is slowly recovering from the occasions of the final series… Now, the secondary faculty trainer’s life will as soon as once more be rocked, when Andrew is discovered useless. Solely her personal relentless willpower can free her from Andrew’s grip as soon as and for all.”

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? Having began out as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Avenue, Joanne Froggatt had notable roles in Life on Mars, Paradise Heights, and Robin Hood – however most individuals will know her from Downton Abbey, the place she performed girl’s maid Anna Bates. The actress has since starred as serial killer Mary Ann Cotton in Darkish Angel, appeared in Mary Shelley, A Avenue Cat Named Bob, The Commons, and Starfish, and voiced Wendy in the Bob the Builder TV series.

Ioan Gruffudd performs Andrew Earlham

Who’s Andrew Earlham? Andrew could also be useless, however that’s not the final we’ve seen of him. Series two takes us again into the previous to seek out out what occurred between Andrew’s escape and the day his physique was found three weeks later.

In keeping with ITV, “In equal components charismatic and wicked, Andrew was a person who dedicated monstrous acts. However his solipsistic nature proved extra harmful than ever, after he was pressured to go on the run. As we’ll see in series two, the fugitive Andrew sought vengeance.”

What else has Ioan Gruffudd been in? Within the 1990s, the Welsh actor performed Fifth Officer Lowe in Titanic and starred as Jeremy Poldark in the TV film Poldark. He’s often known as Horatio Hornblower in the Hornblower series of tv movies (1998–2003). He’s gone on to star as Reed Richards in the Improbable 4 motion pictures, Lancelot in King Arthur, and Tony Blair in W. Current credit embody Harrow, The Professor and the Madman, and UnREAL.

Katherine Kelly performs DI Karen Renton

Who’s DI Karen Renton? As ITV places it, “Straight-talking DI Renton is an unconventional police officer, whose bluntness typically takes folks again. Nevertheless it’s a high quality that has led to her swift rise in the London Met, gaining a repute as one of many nation’s most dependable murder detectives.” She’s been despatched from London to seek out out who killed Andrew Earlham, and that’s what she’s decided to do.

What else has Katherine Kelly been in? The actress first rose to fame as Becky in Coronation Avenue (though she didn’t cross over together with her Liar co-star Joanne Froggatt). After leaving the cleaning soap, she’s starred as Girl Mae in Mr Selfridge, Jodie Shackleton in Completely happy Valley, Jane Lowry in Strike Again, and the Everlasting Secretary in The Evening Supervisor. Lately she led the cast of ITV thriller Cheat, taking part in Leah, and performed Elizabeth Sutherland in Gentleman Jack.

Danny Webb performs DS Rory Maxwell

Who’s DS Rory Maxwell? We met RS Rory Maxwell in series one, when he was engaged on the Laura Nielson rape case. He’s now been drafted in to work with DI Karen Renton on the Andrew Earlham Homicide case. He’s described as “a reliable officer held in excessive regard in the police drive” – however “his conventional strategies will at occasions conflict with Renton’s provocative techniques.”

What else has Danny Webb been in? He’s lately popped up as George Wigg in The Trial of Christine Keeler, and performed John Ripper in the TV series Pennyworth. Over the previous few years, different appearances have included The Metropolis and the Metropolis (as Main Syedr), People (as Hobb), and SS-GB (as Sydney Garin). He’s additionally performed the character John Maynard Jefferson in 2006’s Physician Who episodes The Unattainable Planet and The Devil Pit, and was the prisoner Morse in Alien 3.

Jamie Flatters performs Luke Earlham

Who’s Luke Earlham? Andrew Earlham’s teenage son. His mum died round six years in the past, and since then it’s simply been the 2 of them – however now his dad has been uncovered as a rapist. Andrew’s dying makes Luke an orphan.

What else has Jamie Flatters been in? He performed Matt Furnish in the TV series So Awkward, and is ready to star as Neteyam in the Avatar sequels.

Zoë Tapper performs Katy Sutcliffe

Who’s Katy Sutcliffe? Laura’s sister, who works as a nurse. “The 2 had been as soon as very shut,” we’re advised. “Nevertheless, in the final series, secrets and techniques had been revealed that threatened to divide the sisters perpetually. Now Katy is nearing estrangement from Liam, the daddy of her two youngsters, in addition to Laura. The scars aren’t healed but and Katie resides on a knife edge between restoration and breakdown.”

What else has Zoë Tapper been in? She performed Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge (alongside her Liar co-star Katherine Kelly!) and Sam Stenham in Secure Home. The actress can be identified for roles in Stage Magnificence, Survivors, Demons, and Nightflyers.

Sam Spruell performs Oliver Graham

Who’s Oliver Graham? A mysterious new character, described as an “enigmatic determine”. We’re promised: “His reference to Andrew’s previous will change into clear because the series progresses, and we’ll uncover the unusual flip of occasions that introduced him and Andrew collectively years in the past in Edinburgh. 12 months later, he once more turns into deeply entangled with Andrew’s net of lies.”

What else has Sam Spruell been in? He’s performed the evil Queen’s brother Finn in Snow White & the Huntsman, the villainous Oleg Malankov in Taken 3, and Jack McVitie in Legend. Tv credit embody The Bastard Executioner, The Final Ship, I Am Nicola, and upcoming drama Small Axe.

Richie Campbell performs Liam Sutcliffe

Who’s Liam Sutcliffe? Katy’s husband. “Affected person, sort, and a faithful father to their two little boys, Liam was deeply damage by the revelation that Katy was untrue. He’s coping the very best he can regardless of his and Katy’s estrangement, however will Katy open herself up sufficient for his or her union to be reborn?”

What else has Richie Campbell been in? He’s performed Chris in High Boy (returning to the function in 2019 for Netflix), FBI Particular Agent John Bantham in Wisting, and Sam in Self-importance Truthful. The actor additionally performed Sergeant Nightingale in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Amy Nuttall performs Winnie Peterson

Who’s Winnie Peterson? One other new character for series two. As ITV says, “Mild, with an underlying interior energy, Winnie is a nurse who labored with Andrew earlier than he died. After Laura uncovered Andrew’s recordings, Winnie’s life modified, and a friendship started to blossom between her and Laura. However Winnie’s marriage has been disturbed by the invention of the tapes, and with husband Carl retreating right into a shell, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than it implodes.”

What else has Amy Nuttall been in? It’s a Downton reunion! Amy Nuttall additionally starred alongside Joanne Froggatt in Downton Abbey, taking part in housemaid Ethel Parks. She’s additionally identified for enjoying Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale, and showing as Caitlin Standing in New Tips.

Kieran Bew performs Ian

Who’s Ian? Laura’s new boyfriend. Although they haven’t been collectively lengthy, they have fallen arduous for one another.

What else has Kieran Bew been in? Lately, Kieran Bew has performed DI Mike Sutherland in Rellik, Ivan in the Physician Who episode Oxygen, Invoice O’Hara in Warrior, and Gareth Newton in Chilly Toes. He starred in ‘Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands’ because the aforementioned Beowulf, and performed Alfonso (Duke of Calabria) in Da Vinci’s Demons.

Howard Charles performs Carl Peterson

Who’s Carl Peterson? Carl is a military veteran with “conventional values”, who now makes a residing sustaining and repairing boats. He’s married to Winnie, however after the revelations about Andrew he’s been retreating into himself and “spiralling uncontrolled to probably harmful impact.”

What else has Howard Charles been in? After starring as Porthos in The Musketeers, the actor has performed Tom Jansen in The Widow and Ethan Younger in The Pink Line. He’s additionally set to seem as Wolf in the upcoming drama Alex Rider, and he has a ton of theatre credit to his title.

Shelley Conn performs DI Vanessa Harmon

Who’s DI Vanessa Harmon? The Detective Inspector who investigated Laura’s case in series one alongside DS Rory Maxwell. “However Laura’s rape case devastated her life in a manner she by no means anticipated when she too grew to become certainly one of Andrew’s victims,” ITV says. “Now on the highway to restoration, Vanessa is specializing in the arrival of her child, with spouse Jennifer. However the dying of Andrew will drive her to return clear about previous actions she thought may keep hidden.”

What else has Shelley Conn been in? She’s been Danielle Wulff in The Rook, Nicole Miller in Deep State, and Millicent Silvano in Heartbeat. On the massive display, she performed Princess Pondicherry in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility.

Jill Halfpenny performs Jennifer

Who’s Jennifer? Vanessa’s spouse, who works in the army. Whereas she’s trying ahead to the arrival of their new child, “she hasn’t put her anger in the direction of Andrew and what he did to mattress. Andrew by no means paid for what he did – a indisputable fact that Jennifer has not forgotten. ”

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? The actress began out as a youngster, taking part in Nicola in Byker Grove. She later joined Coronation Avenue as Rebecca Hopkins, and then moved on to play Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. Lately she’s been in People (as Jill Drummond), Babylon (as Davina), Within the Membership (as Diane), 12 months of the Rabbit (as Flora Wilson), Three Women (as Julie Winshaw) and Darkish Cash (as Sam). She additionally gained the second series of Strictly Come Dancing again in 2004, and is remembered on the present for her legendary jive.

Sian Clifford performs Ruby Allen

Who’s Ruby Allen? Laura’s solicitor. She’s utterly unimpressed by DI Karen Renton’s theatrics and techniques.

What else has Sian Clifford been in? She is, after all, the Emmy-nominated actress who performed older sister Claire in Fleabag! Sian Clifford has additionally lately performed Martha Crawley in Self-importance Truthful, and she’s going to quickly star as Diana Ingram in upcoming drama Quiz.

Oliver Maltman performs Nick Pillar

Who’s Nick? A surgeon who works on the hospital, alongside Laura’s sister Katy – and alongside fellow-surgeon Andrew Earlham earlier than his dying. He additionally appeared in series one.

What else has Oliver Maltman been in? His credit embody Knightfall, The Crown (as Jim Orr), and Again. The actor additionally performed Michael Gove in TV film Brexit: The Uncivil Conflict, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jack Colgrave Hirst performs Greg Maxwell

Who’s Greg Maxwell? Rory’s son, described by his dad as “a rising star of the NCA” (Nationwide Crime Company). He’s simply been promoted to Department Commander.

What else has Jack Colgrave Hirst been in? He performed Thomas Hartnell n the TV series The Terror, and Phil in Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man.