Liar series 2: Who killed Andrew Earlham? Meet the suspects

Followers of ITV’s Liar haven’t precisely mourned the loss of life of Andrew Earlham – however we have been questioning who killed him, ever since that cliffhanger ending to series one when the serial rapist was proven mendacity lifeless along with his throat slit open.

So who murdered this man? How did they do it? Will they get away with it? Right here’s all the proof in opposition to every of our suspects…

Right here’s what we learn about Andrew’s getaway…

By means of a series of flashbacks, ITV drama Liar has began to piece collectively the puzzle of what occurred to Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) between the second he disappeared – and the second three weeks later when he turned up lifeless in the marshes.

We now know that Andrew obtained a name from Mia Lentzovka (Ivana Primary) whereas his ‘good friend’ Laura was ‘amassing his issues’ (i.e. discovering the video recordings of his crimes). Andrew realised the recreation was up, so he legged it.

He then known as his oblivious {golfing} pal Larry to double verify that he was nonetheless in America, earlier than letting himself into Larry’s boat. This was a intelligent transfer as the police instantly searched Andrew’s boat – however clearly discovered nothing, regardless that Andrew was hiding simply meters away.

The following step was calling on one other good friend, Oliver Graham (Sam Spruell). He agreed to come back all the way down to London and gather Andrew’s issues from his work locker, together with a pile of money.

However for now, the remainder of Andrew’s actions are a thriller till he’s discovered lifeless. Early indications are that he died at 6am on the day he was discovered, and was killed with a non-serrated blade throughout the larynx; it’s also declared “extremely unlikely” to be suicide.

So who did it…?

Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt)

One apparent suspect is Laura Nielson, and that’s who DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) instantly zeroes in on. In any case, she spent the complete of the first series doggedly pursuing her rapist Andrew Earlham – each legally (through the police) and illegally (breaking into his home, kidnapping him, stealing his cellphone).

And issues do begin to look actually unhealthy for her! In a shock search after discovering out about the incident with Andrew and DI Vanessa Harmon at the boatyard, the police uncover Andrew’s automobile keys in her bed room drawer. She additionally has no alibi for the time of the homicide, and he or she’s very conversant in the marshlands due to years of kayaking.

There’s additionally one different suspicious factor: Laura tells the police she final noticed Andrew Earlham a few days after he went lacking, which she had already dutifully reported at the time. However her dialog along with her sister Katy is filled with hints that this will not be the full fact.

Nevertheless! It’s extremely believable that somebody is setting her up. Andrew was decided to destroy Laura and win at any price, and one way or the other he’s nonetheless tormenting her from past the grave – maybe with the assist of a good friend. Laura is completely satisfied she’s by no means seen the automobile keys earlier than, and that “somebody should have put it there” – and we imagine her.

Tom Bailey (Warren Brown)

Tom appeared like a first-rate suspect at the finish of series one. Nevertheless, he has apparently now been faraway from the equation as actor Warren Brown wasn’t free to movie series two. Laura merely tells police: “He moved to Manchester a number of weeks again, we don’t actually speak any extra.”

We’re not ready to rule Tom out totally but although. In the first series he misplaced his police job due to Andrew, and he noticed his ex-girlfriend Laura severely damage by this man. He additionally obtained a date rape drug, supplied to plant it on a suspect, and hacked right into a cellphone; this can be a man with motive and means.

Luke Earlham (Jamie Flatters)

Luke is devastated to listen to that his father is a serial rapist. The poor boy is simply a teen, and he’s already misplaced his mom to suicide; now his father is on the run, and there’s no query anymore that he’s responsible. In episode one he tries to kill himself too, throwing himself off the pier and slamming into the pillars.

It’s onerous to inform at this level whether or not Luke could possibly be a suspect, and whether or not he may have killed Andrew three weeks after such a devastating harm. However he has loads of causes to really feel betrayed by his father.

Oliver Graham (Sam Spruell)

A mysterious new character! As ITV places it, “His reference to Andrew’s previous will turn into clear as the series progresses, and we’ll uncover the unusual flip of occasions that introduced him and Andrew collectively years in the past in Edinburgh. 12 months later, he once more turns into deeply entangled with Andrew’s net of lies.”

In episode one, we discover out that it’s been some time since he was in contact with Andrew and that he’s not eager to listen to from him. Nevertheless, he does agree to assist him by sneaking into the hospital to retrieve Andrew’s getaway bag.

Why does he agree to assist? There are a number of tantalising clues. “I’ve helped you out earlier than haven’t I?” Andrew asks, to which Oliver replies: “Don’t. That’s not truthful.”

Andrew provides: “There’s nobody else who I belief. There’s nobody else who understands.”

Ian Davis (Kieran Bew)

DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) has some crucial details about Ian Davis, which his new girlfriend Laura could or will not be conscious of: he has a prison file.

The incident entails a person named Alexander Slater, who Ian apparently put in hospital. “That was 9 years in the past,” Ian protests. “You do know what he did, don’t you?”

Ian says he was at dwelling alone in London at the time Andrew was murdered, so he additionally has no alibi. He additionally has a motive, as a result of he’s seen Laura undergo hell after the rape. However none of that is significantly conclusive.

Carl Peterson (Howard Charles)

One other new character! Carl is the husband of Winnie, who has lately been revealed as certainly one of Andrew’s victims – and he’s taken the information onerous.

“I blamed you after I ought to have been defending you. How is that not my fault?” he asks Winnie, who replies: “He made me assume it was a drunken mistake, he made me imagine that I’d –”

Carl appears flustered by the information report when Andrew’s physique is discovered, and we all know that he’s been sleeping on the couch (which implies Winnie most likely can’t give him alibi). Most crucially, he works at the boatyard – and we see him hurriedly cleansing blood off a hook on a ship.

Jennifer (Jill Halfpenny)

Jen has been totally livid ever since her spouse Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) advised her about the rape. Andrew Earlham threatened her spouse and her unborn youngster! He broke into her dwelling! And the police appeared helpless to cease him! “I really feel prefer it’s my job to guard you and I wasn’t there,” she stated, including: “What number of extra till any individual stops him?”

So Jennifer actually has motive to take this man out of the image for good. And he or she clearly has a behavior of going out early in the morning at the second with out waking her spouse (“early chook and all that”).

She is also delighted to listen to that Andrew is lifeless, however seeks reassurance that Vanessa is completely satisfied about it too. Does she need validation for a homicide?

Another person totally?

Look, a lot of individuals need Andrew Earlham lifeless. As DI Karen Renton factors out, he has a minimum of 19 victims – every with family and friends. On prime of that, varied different characters from the ITV drama could possibly be potential suspects.

What if DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb) was so sickened by watching the video footage that he needed Andrew lifeless? Or Laura’s sister Katy Sutcliffe (Zoë Tapper), who beforehand stated: “I’d do something for you, you recognize that. Even whenever you’re indignant at me”?

What about DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) herself? Or Andrew’s colleague and sufferer, Winnie Peterson (Amy Nuttall)?

Then there’s Laura’s brother-in-law Liam Sutcliffe (Richie Campbell), who tells her: “If you happen to ask me they need to be giving out awards to whoever did that.” Liam additionally appears totally satisfied that somebody is framing Laura, which could possibly be an exquisite gesture of affection and belief – or maybe he is aware of she’s not responsible as a result of he’s?

There’s nonetheless a lot extra to be revealed…

Liar continues on ITV at 9pm on Monday ninth March