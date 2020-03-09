Liar series 2 will keep viewers guessing ‘until the bitter end’, says Joanne Froggatt

Who killed Andrew Earlham? That’s the query at the coronary heart of Liar series two – however the present’s star Joanne Froggatt says viewers received’t get a solution “till the very, very finish”.

In series one, writers Harry and Jack Williams dropped a bombshell mid-series by revealing to viewers that Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) was the one who was mendacity; he had actually raped Laura Nielson (Froggatt), and he or she’d been telling the fact all alongside. The story then pivoted in direction of Laura’s mission to carry him to justice.

However this time round, viewers received’t be let in on the massive secret.

“There’s a couple of reveals, I’d say,” Froggatt instructed RadioTimes.com. “There’s a couple of twists and turns to the story.

“However no, for this you don’t discover out who killed him till the very, very finish. So that you’re stored guessing proper till the bitter finish.”

Recalling her response to studying the scripts, she stated: “I believed, oh that’s it, proper okay. proper. Then I used to be like, oh it’s not that!

“There’s a giant twist at the finish, really. In reality there are massive twists all the means by way of.”

Series one ended with a serious cliffhanger, as Andrew Earlham was proven mendacity useless in the marshes along with his throat slit. Series two was instantly commissioned by ITV – fortunately.

“The hope was all the time that there might be two, and that might be it,” Froggatt defined. “So I believe Jack and Harry’s hope was to inform this story over 12 episodes, however additionally they had a satisfying conclusion at the finish of season one that would then flip into season two. So they’d a unfastened plan of the place they had been going to go, however so far as I do know this will be it… I believe Laura and Andrew’s story is concluded in season two.”

And will it’s a satisfying ending to this second (and possibly closing) series?

“I used to be very happy, however you’ll be able to’t please all of the folks all of the time,” the actress stated. “So It’s a person factor isn’t it? However for me, I believe sure. Completely. I’d be very happy with the ending if I used to be only a viewer.”

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV