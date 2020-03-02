Liberal senator tells Asio chief his use of term ‘rightwing’ can offend conservatives

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells confronts security head all by means of Senate estimates over announcing ‘correct’ when talking about extremists

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has attacked Australia’s residence intelligence chief for the use of the time interval “rightwing” while warning of the rising hazard of rightwing extremism, announcing it indignant conservatives.

The highest of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio), Mike Burgess, warned closing week of the quite a few and rising hazard of the ‘“extreme rightwing” in Australia, describing small cells meeting to salute Nazi flags, educate in combat and unfold hate.

Proceed finding out…

