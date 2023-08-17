Library Cards With Images Of Jay-Z Get More People To Visit And Join The Brooklyn Library:

Since the limited-edition Jay-Z library cards came out on July 14, more than 14,000 new people joined the Brooklyn Public Library between July 14 and August 12, a library press officer revealed on Wednesday.

Each card has artwork from one of Jay-Z’s studio albums, from “Reasonable Doubt” to “4:44.”

Artifacts From Jay-Z’s 27 Year Career Are Shown At The Central Library In An Exhibition Called “The Book Of HOV”:

Also, the Central Library, which has an exhibition called “The Book of HOV” that shows items from Jay-Z’s 27-year career, had more guests than normal. From July 14 to August 14, nearly 176,000 people went there.

Fritzi Bodenheimer of the BPL told USA TODAY that the office had 77,000 guests in June. This show came to be a surprise to Jay-Z, and it happened at the same time as the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop music.

The large installation was shown to him at a special event at the library alongside friends, family, as well as business partners. It even has a full-size replica of Baseline Recording Studios, where Jay-Z made many of his famous songs.

Due To The Book Of HOV, There Were Five Times As Many Guests And People Who Checked Out:

The library said in a July 28 news release that there was a “surge within visitors to Central Library” within the week after The Book of HOV came out. This meant that there were “almost five times the normal number of visitors” and more things were checked out than usual.

The library cards have a connection to an exhibit at the Brooklyn Central Library that shows rare pictures, original records, movies, and other items from Jay-Z’s work.

Linda E. Johnson, the president and chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Public Library, tells that the community’s positive response to the show shows how big of an effect Jay-Z has had.

People Who Live In NY State Can Get Free Library Cards With Jay-Z Designs:

The Jay-Z library cards are free for people who live in New York State. New Yorkers can get all 13 types, but a library spokeswoman says that only one will work with a Brooklyn Public Library account to check out books.

Some people are attempting to market the limited-edition cards on the internet, but a library worker says that only a small number of the thousands of people who have signed up to receive a new card are doing this.

The rapper and businessman was born Shawn Carter and grew up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects.

Last month, his company, Roc Nation, worked with the Brooklyn Public Library to put on an exhibit and give out 13 library cards that honor his “iconic career, unprecedented cultural contributions, as well as illustrious legacy.”

It Was Said That The Exhibit Would Be An Honor To Jay-Z:

The show, which opened on July 14, serves as a “tribute to Carter’s global impact to be a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, as well as disruptor,” according to a press release from July.

“It was also made to be a surprise for Carter and a party for both his hometown of Brooklyn as well as the hip-hop community as a whole around the world.”

What Do I Do To Get The Card?

The Jay-Z-themed library cards were only available at the Central and Marcy libraries until July 14. On August 7, they were made available at all libraries in the borough.

On the BPL website, it says that the Central Library has a changing selection of card designs. “The Black Album” cards will be available from August 14 to 20, “The Blueprint” cards from August 21 to 27, as well as “Vol. 2: Hard Knock Existence” cards from August 28 to September 3.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter grew up within Marcy Homes, a public housing complex within the Brooklyn area of Bedford Stuyvesant, which is more widely known as “Bed Stuy” or “the Stuy.”

Jay-Z Was The First Musician To Sell More Than 140 Million Records And Win 24 Grammys:

In the early 1990s, he became famous as a singer and, later, as the owner of a record label and a business. He was the first hip-hop artist to make a billion dollars. He sold more than 140 million songs and won 24 Grammy Awards, which is the most any rapper has won.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the city’s other library systems have also made special cards for the hip-hop occasion.

Together alongside Universal Music Enterprises, 80,000 MetroCards with pictures of LL Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam’ron are offered at different stops on a first-come, first-served basis.