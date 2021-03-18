Library Pictures to Cofinance Korean-Language Slate From N.E.W.

U.S. leisure financier Library Pictures Worldwide has struck a three-year deal to co-finance a slate of Korean-language motion pictures from Subsequent Leisure World (N.E.W.).

Library’s funding will embody completed movies, movies presently in pre-production, in addition to initiatives developed over the course of the subsequent three years. The corporate was began in 2008 as an area distributor and has gone on to produce and distribute titles together with “Practice to Busan” “Peninsula” and “The Nice battle.” It listed on the Korean inventory market in 2014.

“The partnership with Library can be a driving pressure in increasing alternatives for Korean storytellers and speed up our general progress, stated Kim Jae-min, president of N.E.W.’s movie division. “Leveraging NEW’s present manufacturing, financing, and distribution capabilities, we’re ready to help the Korean movie ecosystem on a bigger scale, serving to carry native creators and IP to the worldwide leisure area.”

“Korean-language content material is within the international highlight thanks to its vibrant native market and superpower to journey past borders,” stated Library CEO David Taghioff. “N.E.W.’s nice style, entrepreneurial pondering, and terrific relationships, each inside and outside of Korea, make them not only a nice associate, however one that really meets the second. We’re extremely excited to add them to our rising international consortium.”

Korean movie, TV and music content material are every presently having fun with worldwide success, pushed by excessive idea content material and top-notch manufacturing values. These have been leveraged additional by altering distribution patterns. Digital platforms reminiscent of YouTube launched Ok-pop to worldwide consideration, whereas streaming video providers reminiscent of Viu and Netflix have enabled Korean movie and TV to attain a regional and international audiences that was not achieved in a world dominated by theatrical releasing.

A number of Oscar wins for “Parasite” and awards nominations for Korean-language, U.S.-produced “Minari” have additionally helped some beforehand reluctant audiences to overcome their worry of subtitles.

Library has beforehand introduced finance offers with U.S. producer Legendary Pictures, and its worldwide arm Legendary World for content material in India that features two seasons of Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled YA collection. One other deal was hatched with “Parasite” producer CJ Leisure for its manufacturing operations in Indonesia, Vietnam and Turkey.

The most recent deal was suggested by CAA Media Finance, Evolution Media Capital, and O’Melveny & Myers for Library Pictures, and was by negotiated with Danny Lee and Whitney Kim for N.E.W.