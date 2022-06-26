LibreWolf, the browser (based on Firefox) that best protects our privacy, according to PrivacyTests

The website PrivacyTests.org, performs monthly “open source browser privacy tests” for a set of 10 browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Opera, Librewolf, Tor Browser, Safari, Ungoogled and Vivaldi. The front page of the website itself collects the scores of these tests, which show a clear advantage in this field of two browsers against the rest: Brave and Librewolf.

Brave is already, despite its ‘minority’ status, widely known among the users most committed to the privacy of their browsing. However, that is not the case with Librewolf, a browser that was not tested by PrivacyTests.org until last January. doWhere did this browser come from? and what does it have to offer us?



PrivacyTests results for Librewolf and major browsers.

From Waterfox to Librewolf

In 2015, a ‘tuned’ version of Firefox, called Waterfox, began development., focused on improving performance and privacy management with respect to the original. In 2019, two editions of this browser were established: the Current (the main one, which maintained this approach) and the Classic (which was constituted as a fork with all the law in order to maintain compatibility with the old XPCOM and XUL plugins).

However, its creator, Alex Kontos, decided in 2020 sell Waterfox to UK company System1which shortly before had also acquired the Startpage search engine… and which owned an online advertising platform (based on pay per click). Users did not like this decision because they understood that the motivations of the new owners would not be adequate (and in fact, some of their development decisions have already caused some controversy).

So in 2021, the community decided to start their own alternative project to Waterfox, which continued to use the Firefox code as the basis for creating a browser that was clearly committed to defending user privacy. And thus, Librewolf was born.

What does Librewolf bring to the browser market?

Librewolf is often described as a ‘fork’ of Mozilla Firefox, but the term is not entirely correct: in a fork, from a certain moment each project begins to evolve separately… but this is not the case: each new version of Librewolf is always compiled based on the latest stable version of Firefoxwhich allows us not to have to choose between privacy and being the latest in features or in implementing security patches.

Simply, as was the case with Waterfox, similar settings are applied to the base of Firefox with each launch, which we can summarize as follows:

Enhanced Privacy: Configuration adapted to “maximize privacy, without sacrificing usability”. Firefox’s ‘Enhanced tracking protection’ is enabled by default. It also applies the deletion of cookies and site data after each session, disables the autofill of forms and protects us from fingerprinting by enabling RFP (part of the Tor Uplift project) and disabling WebGL (a strong vector of web ‘fingerprints’).





Private search engines: Its default search engine is now DuckDuckGo, and it only offers equally private alternatives, such as Searx or Qwant.

No telemetry or intrusive plugins: No user monitoring, no automatic updater, no adware (Mozilla VPN), no integration with the Pocket tool.

Integrated content blocker: Librewolf includes and enables by default one of the best content blockers on the market, uBlock Origin.





If this browser has caught your attention, you can download it from its website, having installers for Windows, Linux, MacOS y OpenBSD.