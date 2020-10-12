Libya kidnapped Indians released, Foreign Ministry said – who did not know who abducted

Tripoli: 7 Indians kidnapped in Libya have been released. These people are from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Please tell that they were kidnapped in Libya on the day of 14 September. They left the airport to return to India. Meanwhile, he was kidnapped. As soon as the Government of India came to know about this, the Ministry of External Affairs got into action and immediately got involved in the plan of their release. Also Read – 7 Indians kidnapped in Libya, government in touch with Libyan officials: MEA

The Indian Ambassador in Tunisia informed that 7 hostage Indians have been released in Libya. Explain that due to lack of Indian Embassy in Libya, Tunisia Embassy has released this information. The Embassy of Tunisia also looks after Indian work in Libya.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on the matter that all these Indians were abducted from a place called Ashwreef in Libya. They were all working in the oil company and construction sector. Right now, talks are being held with the Libyan government regarding their safe release. However, it is not yet clear who had abducted them.

Significantly, a notice was issued in 2015 by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. In this information, cautioning Indians, the Indian government had said that citizens should avoid going to Libya, because the security there is not favorable. However, Libyan travel was later banned by the government for security reasons. Let us know that the ban on Libyan travel is still going on.