Licensing Marketplace Vuulr Hires Two Seasoned Hollywood Executives

Vuulr, a digital market for rights to filmed content material, has tapped two leisure business veterans to develop its presence in mainstream Hollywood.

Former Vudu content material head Daniel Gagliardi has joined as senior vp of improvement and technique. Andrew Marshall, who has labored at Disney and NBCUniversal to call a couple of, joins as head of authorized and enterprise affairs. Each shall be devoted to the Americas.

“Nice tech by itself just isn’t sufficient, its must be wrapped with nice help from business specialists who absolutely perceive the challenges our consumers and sellers face of their enterprise at this time,” mentioned Ian McKee, Vuulr’s international CEO. “I’m actually excited to have Daniel and Andrew onboard as we scale the enterprise.”

Gagliardi will convey his expertise as each a purchaser and vendor to strengthen Vuulr’s place as a rights dealer.

“Because the content material vendor who helped drive the worldwide rollout of companies like Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and others, I do know first hand the necessity for fast, environment friendly and strategic content material licensing,” Gagliardi mentioned. “What excites me most about Vuulr is our skill to remodel the enterprise of content material licensing, not solely with such a big collection of content material, however by additionally providing hyper-local/regional content material to assist channels and platforms of every kind develop across the globe.”

At Vudu, Gagliardi constructed and led the content material partnerships group. Throughout his tenure, the Walmart-owned service debuted its first authentic tv collection and movie, and commissioned a dozen extra originals. Vudu partnered with lots of of licensors, together with Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Lionsgate and MGM. He additionally beforehand served as vp of worldwide tv at Lionsgate, the place he launched the corporate’s ad-supported licensing group.

Marshall, who Vuulr hailed as a “specialist within the safety and exploitation of mental property,” will convey his data of the evolving authorized and regulatory industrial panorama for media and leisure firms.

“Bringing the efficiencies of doing enterprise on-line is a vital success issue for the business because it transforms and the brand new normals emerge. Vuulr is on the forefront of enabling this alteration which brings advantages to consumers, sellers and audiences,” Marshall mentioned.

He has beforehand served basic counsel and senioe VP of authorized and enterprise affairs at ESPN Star Sports activities, and earlier than that, as regional counsel for Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia at The Walt Disney Firm, with a concentrate on licensing in theatrical distribution, studio advertising and residential leisure. Extra just lately, he was industrial director at Common Model Improvement, the place he grew the character licensing enterprise for NBCUniversal in Southeast Asia.

Vuulr launched in January 2019 as a platform to barter and transact immediately and securely. The corporate connects consumers and distributors, no matter time zone or geography, and offers entry to a various collection of mainstream and area of interest content material that appeals to international appetites. The Vuulr on-line gross sales platform at the moment options notable content material comprising over 23,000 titles and 135,000 hours, spanning 60 genres and 70 languages.