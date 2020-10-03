“Lie After Lie” Achieves Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

Even amidst widespread modifications to tv broadcast schedules for the Chuseok vacation, Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” continues to go robust!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the October 2 episode of the suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon scored a median viewership score of three.3 p.c nationwide.

Whereas the rankings fell in need of these achieved by the drama’s earlier episode—which set a brand new document for the very best rankings achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past—they nonetheless mark the very best rankings “Lie After Lie” has achieved thus far on a Friday, when viewership is usually considerably decrease in comparison with Saturdays.

In the meantime, neither SBS’s “Alice” nor JTBC’s new drama “Extra Than Buddies” might be airing this week because of Chuseok broadcast modifications. Each dramas will resume airing as typical subsequent week on October 9.

